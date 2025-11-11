Maple Leafs forward could be targeted by Montreal Canadiens in trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs want to solve a problem for David Kampf. The veteran center has not accepted his demotion down to the AHL's Toronto Marlies and after just a few games, he has abandoned the team, not reporting for any practices or games.

That has resulted in a suspension -- so he isn't even getting paid his $2.4-million salary for his troubles of not being in the NHL -- and as it stands, according to multiple reports, we should see a conclusion to Kampf's tenure in Toronto soon. Whether that is a trade, a mutual termination of contract, or Kampf deciding that playing in the AHL isn't that bad after all.

Leafs' David Kampf drawing interest from Montreal?

If the Leafs do somehow go down the trade route, there is one team that could be interested in acquiring Kampf, as one NHL insider speculates.

Chris Johnston: Re David Kampf: A team like the Canadiens, they don't have a left shot center on their roster, you can't tell me they wouldn't use a player like him; he has attributes that a team like that would find appealing - Chris Johnston Show (11/7) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 10, 2025

TSN's Chris Johnston on the Nov. 7 episode of "The Chris Johnston Show", suggested that it would make perfect sense for the Montreal Canadiens to seriously inquire about getting Kampf from their archrivals.

On paper, as Johnston points out, it makes sense. The acquisition cost will be barely anything at all and a defense-first center to have and suffocate the opposing team isn't the worst thing to put down your lineup as you're trying to convince everyone that you're for real. The Canadiens sure have some strength down the middle of their lineup, led by Nick Suzuki, but Kampf could have a much better opportunity in Montreal than he ever will in Toronto.

Kampf is signed through the 2026-27 season at a $2.4-million AAV and while most teams can fit that under their cap, would spending that much for a limited player really make sense for anyone?

As speculated, there are some who have very specific needs like the Canadiens, where it could make sense. Now, we just wait and see the conclusion of this saga.

In 301 games for the Leafs, Kampf has scored 31 goals and 85 points while averaging 14:15 TOI over four seasons.