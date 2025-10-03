Maple Leafs' former captain role model for Sharks star rookie

Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has served as a role model for San Jose Sharks star rookie Michael Misa.

Misa, the second-overall pick from this summer’s NHL Draft, credited Tavares for helping him mold his game into what it is today. In an interview with RG Media published on October 1, Misa had this to say about how Tavares influenced his game coming up through the minors:

"In terms of modeling my game, I think it's a bit like John Tavares and a mix of, I want to say, Patrice Bergeron. Just two reliable centremen that are obviously incredible players, and just trying to watch them a lot and model my game after them."

Interestingly, Misa also credits former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron as an influence. Bergeron has been widely regarded as the best defensive center of his generation. Bergeron won six Selke Trophies as the NHL’s best defensive forward.

Tavares, meanwhile, was the first-overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft. He went on to become captain of the New York Islanders before joining the Maple Leafs. He captained the Leafs for five seasons before passing the torch to Auston Matthews.

That pedigree is something that the Ontario-native Misa focused on as he developed his style of play. Misa added:

“He’s a center. Some of the plays and stuff with his style of play, I can relate to it.”

If Misa can blossom into the sort of player Tavares became, the Sharks could have a major star rising on their club.

Misa names former Maple Leafs winger as favorite player

Misa named former Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner as his favorite player growing up. | Ian Maule/GettyImages

Misa named a former Toronto Maple Leafs star as his favorite player growing up. In particular, he referred to Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner as the player he most enjoyed watching while growing up.

The Sharks are slated to play the Golden Knights on Opening Night. Misa, who has plans to make the team, would like nothing more than to face Marner in his first NHL game.

Misa stated:

“I know if I make the roster opening night, we play Vegas, and Mitch Marner was probably my favorite player growing up. I watched him in London, and the Leafs fans got to see him a lot. That’d be pretty cool.”

Misa could have a chance to face off against a childhood hero if he makes the Sharks’ roster. That, of course, depends on whether he can impress the team enough to earn a spot.

If he does, it might be only a matter of time before he heads into Scotiabank Arena to face Tavares and the Maple Leafs.