Maple Leafs fans should keep an eye on this former NHLer as GM candidate

The Toronto Maple Leafs' ongoing search for a new GM may take a back seat momentarily as the organization first seeks to fill the President of Hockey Operations (POHO) role. That makes sense if the plan is to shake things up from top to bottom.

The organization has reportedly hired a firm to handle the rigors of finding a POHO. Insider Chris Johnston confirmed that PBI Sports and Neil Glasberg will be doing the heavy lifting in the POHO search.

Can confirm the #leafs have hired Neil Glasberg and PBI Sports to assist with their search for a new head of hockey operations.



First to report: @lukefoxjukebox — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 7, 2026

The move makes sense as hiring for an upper-management role, such as a POHO, requires careful attention to detail and aligning organizational objectives.

That said, there might be another reason why the POHO role takes precedence over the GM slot. And that’s because the Leafs may already have an internal candidate in Shane Doan. Doan’s role as a special adviser to Brad Treliving could be just the thing that gives the former NHLer a leg up on other candidates.

Thus far, other names have emerged as leading candidates among pundits. Doan, nevertheless, is one fans should keep and eye on. In particular, there’s another key reason why Doan could be the candidate, precipitating the POHO search ahead of the GM decision.

Maple Leafs might be willing to hire first-time GM

A comment from Chris Johnston back on March 31 kind of flew under the radar as names began to make the rounds.

During an edition of Insider Trading, Johnston made the point that the Leafs might be willing to bring in a first-time GM ahead of a more seasoned candidate.

“They are willing to look at potentially having a first-time General Manager if that person ends up being paired with someone with a proper level of hockey experience, perhaps in a President-type role.”

That’s why the POHO takes precedence over the GM role. The organization may already have its GM in its sights. So, the POHO could be what makes or breaks the strategy moving forward. As for who that POHO could be, names will certainly emerge in the coming days and weeks.

Bringing in an experienced POHO could ease Doan’s transition as a full-time GM. While he’s already had experience in that role, an experienced executive would make the entire process smoother.

Doan was the GM for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He was also an assistant GM for the 2021 Canadian squad that won a gold medal at the World Championships in Latvia.

Yes, that experience counts. But it’s not quite at the NHL level. Hence, the importance of pairing Doan with a seasoned executive, as Johnston pointed out.

The coming days should reveal more clarity into the organization’s plans. One thing is certain: The Maple Leafs cannot delay their POHO and GM search for much longer. The clock is ticking on what could be a pivotal offseason.