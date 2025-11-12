Maple Leafs fans are going to see a lot more WWE superstars

From the ring to the ice, Toronto Maple Leafs fans should get used to seeing some professional wrestlers hanging around games from now on.

On Wednesday morning, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment and the WWE announced a long-term strategic partnership that will involve several collaborations throughout the next few years.

We've already seen the two logos collide as the Maple Leafs use a WWE-style championship belt as their player of the game award in the locker room, dating all the way back to 2022. But now, more officially, the two powerhouses in their relative industries will be coming together.

"MLSE and WWE have a long and strong history together, teaming up many times over the years to create iconic entertainment for our fans, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership ... to create world-class content," Phil King, MLSE's chief business offer, said in a statement.

As mentioned in the joint statement, we have recently seen WWE events take place at Scotiabank Arena. Last year, the Money In The Bank pay-per-view was at the home of the Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, and then just earlier, the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was as well.

The agreement includes the return of Monday Night Raw to Toronto on Jan. 26, and some of the city's most important athletes will be in attendance. WWE superstars will also attend Maple Leafs games on Jan. 25 and 27.

One thing this partnership can mean for Toronto-based wrestling fans is that the Scotiabank Arena could be the exclusive home to the WWE. Just this past summer, WWE's main competitor in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), held its All Out pay-per-view to rousing success. While it doesn't mention it specifically, this could prevent other wrestling companies from having their events at Scotiabank Arena and with no other arena of that size in the Toronto area -- unless we're counting the newly renovated TD Coliseum in Hamilton -- it's a little bit of a sneaky move by the WWE after seeing their competition find some success in this city.

If anything, we might see Auston Matthews take a powerbomb or something.