Maple Leafs fans are going to love what Gavin McKenna just said before the 2026 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs were handed the first-overall pick of Friday's 2026 NHL Draft and are most likely going to select offensive phenom and one of the most skilled wingers we've seen entire the draft in recent memory. Gavin McKenna is going to bring a whole new lease on life to Leafs Nation, but could certainly rub everyone else the wrong way.

Gavin McKenna embraces being the "villain"

Ahead of Friday's first round of the NHL Draft, McKenna was asked how prepared he was to be a "villain" in Buffalo, since he was on the same path as Maple Leafs captain and potential future teammate Auston Matthews -- having been at the Draft Combine in Buffalo and the 2016 NHL Draft, where Matthews went first overall as well, was held in Buffalo.

And we are just going to think about his answer for a while.

"If I'm not drafted [by the Sabres], I want to be a villain wherever I go."



Gavin McKenna on the idea of becoming a villain in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/rSVsvJAWZV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2026

"I mean, if I'm not drafted here, I want to be the villain wherever I go. I guess, if that's how it goes, that's how it goes," McKenna said.

He is fully embracing the heel role, which is perfect if he were to be drafted by the Leafs. Toronto is, after all, the centre of the hockey universe and the most important team in the entire NHL. Every single other fan base loves to make fun of us when things go bad, but also won't shut up if things ever get good. They just want to see the Leafs fail -- but that's just what a good villain inspires out of everyone else.

Now, it sure seems like McKenna is going to be the next face of this villainous franchise and is going to fully embrace the role.

For Penn State University last season, McKenna scored 15 goals and 51 points in just 35 games, which was fifth in scoring in the entire NCAA. And since 2000, only three draft-eligible players in college hockey scored more points per game than McKenna: Adam Fantilli, Jack Eichel, and Macklin Celebrini.

This seems like it's the start of something special and McKenna has the attitude to fit Toronto hockey perfectly.