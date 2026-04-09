Maple Leafs fans are about to get their first look at this goalie prospect

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Artur Akhtyamov will make his NHL start on Thursday, against the New York Islanders, head coach Craig Berube confirms postgame on Wednesday.

Akhtyamov will replace injured netminder Anthony Stolarz on the roster after he sustained a lower-body injury during the Maple Leafs 4-0 loss on Wednesday against the Washington Capitals. Joseph Woll took over the net just a few minutes into the game, before Stolarz was ruled out of the contest during the first intermission. With just four games remaining, it is looking as if the best foot forward is to leave him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season.

Craig Berube gives update on Anthony Stolarz postgame, Wednesday

Craig Berube spoke to the media postgame and was not able to speak on the status of their starting goalie.

"As of now, it’s lower body. He’s out. I don’t know right now about the rest of the season. He’ll get some imaging done. It was tough. I feel for Joe Woll having to go in there, too, but obviously, Anthony couldn’t go. It’s unfortunate. He has been hurt a few times this year. We will see where he is at."

Artur Akhtyamov confirmed starter on Thursday against the Islanders

Berube also touched upon Akhtyamov's game and why he is getting the start against the Islanders.

"We just want to see him. I really liked him right from camp. He backed up a couple of times this year. He has a great personality. He has played well down there, and he is a competitor. He really has fast reflexes and is competitive as hell. I like the kid a lot."

Ahktyamnov made his NHL debut on December 13th against the Edmonton Oilers, entering the game in relief of Dennis Hildeby and making five saves. Ahktyamnov has had a solid season with the Toronto Marlies, posting a .903 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average. This play earned him a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $900 thousand in March. Ahktyamnov was also named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

This move late in the season confirms the direction the Maple Leafs want to take heading into the season, looking for young forwards who may be able to play roles with the NHL club in the future. If he performs to the same level we have seen with the Marlies, he may be able to play his way into a role with the Maple Leafs, similarly to Hildeby this season.