Maple Leafs facing big trade deadline decision with scoring winger

The Toronto Maple Leafs have major decisions leading up to the March 6th trade deadline. Over the Olympic break, Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs management staff will think about their future and the route they want to take for the remainder of the season. The Maple Leafs should prioritize their players on expiring deals, as it would determine whether or not they are set for a retool or rebuild.

Matias Maccelli is a player the Maple Leafs will need to think hard about. Maccelli is a pending restricted free agent and is set for a lower contract than the one he received. He has had two different types of seasons, and his most recent stretch is beginning to turn heads. Maccelli had a terrible start to the season, to say the least. Heading into November, Maccelli was a scratch for nine straight contests, becoming an instant trading block.

A tale of two different seasons for Matias Maccelli

In the second half of the season, Maccelli has turned into a completely different player. He has been able to build chemistry with William Nylander and John Tavares on the second line, instantly becoming the Maple Leafs most dangerous line. The Finnish forward has produced five points over his last seven games, including three goals over his past two games. If Nylander can stay healthy for the remainder of the season, this line will be the driving force for the Maple Leafs and can propel them back into a playoff spot.

What the Maple Leafs need to do

If the Maple Leafs are not willing to bring back and qualify an offer to Maccelli, they will need to trade his rights as soon as possible. Maccelli's value is the highest it will be with the Maple Leafs, which will work well with their retool. The Leafs do not have the assets for a successful retool, and Maccelli could be a beginning. Maccelli could be a valuable depth piece for a team looking to make a serious run at the Stanley Cup. His contract is manageable at $3.425M and would likely not cost more than a mid-round pick or a prospect. If the Leafs are looking to bring him back, it needs to be on a short-term contract. While Maccelli has played strongly as of late, he has not proven enough throughout the campaign to earn a larger deal.

The trade deadline will be an interesting time for the Maple Leafs, as there will be a lot of hard decisions to be made. Maccelli's recent play and contract situation will make him stand above the rest.