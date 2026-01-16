Maple Leafs face another massive injury as star winger leaves game

The Toronto Maple Leafs have received unfortunate news following the first period of their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. While they played a great first period, leading the game 3-1, the Maple Leafs confirmed that William Nylander will not return to the game due to a lower-body injury. The Leafs will look to survive the Golden Knights game and hope for the best moving forward.

Nylander's impact on Thursday night's game

Nylander had a solid first period, registering a goal and an assist. Nylander, before recently returning to the Maple Leafs lineup, missed six games with a lower-body injury. Nylander was injured back on December 17th in a game against the Ottawa Senators, during an awkward collision with Artem Zub. The cause of the injury was not confirmed, but it would be hard to imagine that it doesn't have to do with his prior injury troubles this season. The Maple Leafs have dealt with injuries all season long, and if Nylander misses more time, it may prove to be critical moving forward.

F William Nylander will not return to tonight’s game (lower body). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 16, 2026

William Nylander driving the Maple Leafs offence

The Swedish native has been the driving force of the Maple Leafs' offence this season. He leads the team in points, producing 46 points, including 17 goals in 36 games. Nylander had a cold month of December, but since the Christmas break has turned the heat up once again. In Nylander's absence, the Leafs will have to shuffle the lineup, likely replacing Knies on the second line with John Tavares and Matias Maccelli.

The Maple Leafs are hoping to have Nylander back in the lineup for their matchup on Saturday night with the Winnipeg Jets. Following their game on Saturday night, the Maple Leafs will head back home for a five-game homestand beginning with a matchup against Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild. Maple Leafs fans will hold their breath while listening to Nylander's injury update from Craig Berube.