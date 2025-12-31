Maple Leafs face another major setback with this most recent injury update

The Toronto Maple Leafs received discouraging news as defenceman Chris Tanev will be sidelined long-term after suffering a lower-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. It has been a frustrating season for Tanev, who has already missed significant time due to an upper-body injury earlier in the year.

The latest setback is a major loss for the Leafs, as Tanev has only appeared in 11 games this season but quickly established himself as a stabilizing presence on the back end. His ability to play tough defensive minutes, kill penalties, and match up against top players has been missed whenever he’s been out of the lineup.

Chris Tanev out indefinitely for the Leafs

With Tanev unavailable, the Leafs’ defensive depth will be tested once again. The good news is that Brandon Carlo is expected to return to the lineup soon, which should help address some of Toronto’s defensive issues. Carlo’s return could provide much-needed structure and reliability, but expecting him to single-handedly solve the Leafs’ blue-line problems may be unrealistic. Other defencemen will need to elevate their play, particularly in high-pressure situations, to help compensate for Tanev’s absence.

Stolarz return offers a glimmer of hope

There was some positive news on the injury front, as goaltender Anthony Stolarz returned to the ice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on November 11th against the Boston Bruins. If Stolarz can be activated soon, it would be a significant boost for Toronto. His return would ease the heavy workload placed on Joseph Woll, who has been relied upon extensively and will continue to be a key figure for the Leafs moving forward.

The Maple Leafs have dealt with relentless injuries all season, and just as it seemed the roster was nearing full health, another major setback has emerged. Toronto will need resilience and strong team efforts as they push through adversity, beginning Thursday night when they return to action against the struggling Winnipeg Jets.