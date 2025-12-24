Maple Leafs don't need to look far for Savard's replacement

The Maple Leafs will now move forward without assistant coach Marc Savard. Savard joined the Leafs’ coaching staff in 2024 alongside Craig Berube, reuniting after the two won a Stanley Cup together with the St. Louis Blues. Before his time in Toronto, Savard also served as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals and was the head coach of the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL.

The reasoning behind the firing

The firing was a straightforward move the Maple Leafs wanted to make a change. Their season has not gone the way anyone expected, and that is no secret. Toronto currently sits last in the Eastern Conference and is six points out of a playoff spot. Savard’s primary responsibility with the Maple Leafs was the power play, which has been a major issue all season. The Leafs’ power play ranks dead last in the NHL and has directly cost them games. For a team with this much offensive talent, being in that position is unacceptable.

Over the past few games, the Leafs tried shuffling personnel in hopes of sparking the man advantage, but the results never came. During their recent three-game stretch, the power play went 0-for-10, highlighting just how broken it has been. Ultimately, this was the first and easiest decision for the Maple Leafs to make as they look for answers in a disappointing season.

Potential replacement

Craig Berube will now need to find a replacement for Marc Savard, and the Maple Leafs may not have to look far, as Bruce Boudreau has already surfaced as a potential option. Boudreau is a highly experienced NHL coach who most recently coached the Vancouver Canucks and previously held head coaching roles with the Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, and Minnesota Wild. He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year in 2007–08 and owns an impressive career coaching record of 617–342–128, making him one of the most successful coaches of the past two decades and a candidate who could bring much-needed direction and offensive structure to the Maple Leafs’ staff.

Past accolades

Boudreau would be a strong fit with the Maple Leafs. He is highly knowledgeable, brings a wealth of NHL experience, and has a reputation for connecting well with players. He also has ties to the organization, having played seven seasons with the Leafs from 1976 to 1983, recording 27 goals and 42 assists for 69 points in 134 games. Boudreau could provide immediate structure and creativity to a struggling power play and would likely take on a more impactful role behind the bench than Marc Savard did, giving Toronto a steady, respected voice at a critical point in the season.