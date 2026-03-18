Maple Leafs defenseman pushing for new contract in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2016-17, which is the longest active streak in the NHL. The Maple Leafs management staff will have many tough decisions about which players to bring back to the roster, as there is no secret that they are heading towards a retool.

Troy Stecher's emergence with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Troy Stecher has emerged as a player who has bounced around the NHL, but has finally found a home in Toronto, at least for the remainder of this season. He has played the best hockey of his career during his time in Toronto, and he has made it clear he wants to remain a Maple Leaf past this campaign.

"It's a privilege to put on the crest every single night and to call yourself a Leaf. I haven't forgotten that. I take a lot of pride in that. Every night you get to put it on, it’s an opportunity to make an impression." Stecher told the Toronto Sun.

Stecher and the rest of the Maple Leafs feel that he has revived his career this year after the Maple Leafs picked him up via waivers earlier this season.

“In a sense, I’ve kind of revived my career after coming from Edmonton, and I’m thankful for the opportunity.” Stecher said.

In 47 games with the Maple Leafs, he has registered three goals and ten assists for 13 points, which, if he spent the entirety of the season with Toronto, he could have set new career highs.

"I love being a Leaf," Stecher's comments on his time in Toronto

Stecher admitted that if he was not able to be a Maple Leaf next year, it would be tough moving on to a new organization.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go from here. I’d love to be back. I love this group, I love the staff, I love the city, and I love the fan support. There are a lot of positives played in Toronto. I love being a Leaf."

Moving forward for the organization, it makes sense to re-sign him to an extension. The Leafs will be able to sign him to a cheaper extension, while he is a reliable depth defenceman who can play crucial minutes up and down the lineup. Stecher will play a key role in the Maple Leafs return to the playoff circle if wanted back by the Maple Leafs.