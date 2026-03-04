Maple Leafs defenseman out for the season after undergoing surgery 

The Toronto Maple Leafs and their painful 2025-26 NHL season may not be over yet. But for one of their diehard warriors on the blue line, it officially came to an end on Wednesday as Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev underwent season-ending core muscle surgery.

With that, it ultimately concludes what has turned out to be a brutal 2025-26 campaign for Tanev and the Maple Leafs where he had spent more time on the sidelines than on the ice. The 36-year-old defenseman had missed almost two months of action earlier in the season due to a concussion. Following his return in late December, Tanev would subsequently suffer another groin injury just a few days later and had been on the injured reserve ever since.

Many had speculated that the Leafs defensive stalwart was already done for the season at the time. But with Toronto reinvigorating their playoff hopes with a strong run early in 2026, Tanev kept the potential of him returning by the end of the season in play.

But now that the Maple Leafs are out of contention and looking to be big-time sellers at the trade deadline, Tanev and the rest of the Leafs organization did the right thing by putting his health first and not risk anything more that could potentially affect his future career. The prognosis following his surgery indicated that the 36-year-old defender should be ready by training camp this fall where he can be a force from the back end for the Maple Leafs once again.

With that, Tanev concluded his 2025-26 season with Toronto playing in just 11 games in total, racking up just two assists, two hits and 15 blocked shots while averaging close to 18 minutes in ice time during his limited action this year. Had he been healthy, the Leafs defensive stalwart actually would have had an outside shot at making the Team Canada Olympic roster where he could have played a crucial defensive role in helping Canada in their quest for a gold medal. Unfortunately, that dream will likely end as Tanev will be 40 by the time the next Olympics rolls around.

Whether the Leafs head towards a quick retool or short rebuild in the coming years is unknown. But with Tanev signed through the 2029-30 season, he should be a major part in leading that process as Toronto aims to get back into elite contending status once again.