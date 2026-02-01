Maple Leafs defenseman leaves game with upper-body injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs' injury troubles continue as defenseman Morgan Rielly had to leave Saturday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury.

There was no clear moment when the Leafs' veteran defenseman suffered this injury but was just pulled out in the middle of the game. According to head coach Craig Berube, there is no specific timeline for Rielly as there needs to be further evaluation just on the seriousness of the injury.

Morgan Rielly (upper body) needs further evaluation. No timeline for return yet, per Berube. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) February 1, 2026

Maple Leafs lose defenseman Morgan Rielly mid-game in Vancouver

While there was no moment that we can all point to and see when Rielly suffered an injury, it was maybe for the best he was pulled from the game anyways. Throughout the 12 minutes and 34 seconds the Leafs defenseman did manage to play, there was no real sign of him playing any good hockey whatsoever.

Rielly was seen being slow on loose pucks, being beat easily by not even the Canucks' best players -- it was a nightmare situation for everyone involved and almost immediately after another unfortunate shift from the 31-year-old, he was pulled.

And it's been a consistent thing all season long. Rielly leads the entire NHL with 63 allowed goals while he's on the ice at 5-on-5. He has scored a solid-enough seven goals and 31 points in his 53 games, but no level of scoring from the back end can really make up for the fact that the Leafs regularly give up a goal against while he's out there. Just the fact that he averages more than one 5-on-5 goal against per game is a little crazy.

The Leafs did manage to squeeze out a 3-2 shootout win in Vancouver to stop their six-game slide thanks to Nicolas Roy and Max Domi scoring some timely goals and the returning William Nylander getting the shootout winner.