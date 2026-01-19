Maple Leafs defenseman finds himself on latest trade board

The Toronto Maple Leaf are right in the thick of the hunt for a playoff spot after bouncing back from a terrible first half of the season. But, that doesn't mean that they are going to keep the roster the same as the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 6.

According to one of the latest trade boards from The Athletic's Chris Johnston, a defenseman that we never really expected to be dealt, could be moved before the deadline as the Leafs shuffle up their blue line.

Simon Benoit was named as someone who could end up being an attractive player for some teams who want a little bit of a value add to their defense and it somewhat makes sense.

According to Chris Johnston, "[Simon] Benoit represents a player who could bring back some value with a cap-friendly contract that runs through next season. That’s the main reason his name has recently started making the rounds."



He debuted at #19 on CJ's latest trade board. — Willyston Riellander (@nylanderthews) January 19, 2026

Leafs' Simon Benoit pops up on latest NHL trade board

"A prototypical defensive defenseman who puts his body on the line by blocking shots and playing opponents physically, Benoit has endured some recent scratches. The Leafs have a number of depth options at the position, and Benoit represents a player who could bring back some value with a cap-friendly contract that runs through next season," Johnston wrote. "That’s the main reason his name has recently started making the rounds. What you see is what you get with Benoit, who has extremely limited offensive impacts."

As pointed out, Benoit could be a very solid depth contributor in the right situation -- it is just that the Leafs have multiple other options on the blue line that provide the exact same thing that Benoit does. And, well, those defensemen like Jake McCabe and Brandon Carlo who are better on the defensive side of the puck, are better at it than the 27-year-old Benoit.

Benoit is signed through the 2026-27 season at an extremely reasonable $1.35-million AAV. Almost every single team in the NHL can handle bringing on this player without having to maneuver around their roster or do too much to make it work.

Now, the main issue is whether it is worth or not depending on what the acquiring team would give up. If it's just a late-round draft pick, then it might not be worth it just to move a body out. But if maybe a forward who is in a similar situation and is similarly cheap is on that team -- possibly it could just be fixing a problem by helping a team get rid of another problem.

Or if we want to be crazy and think about potential trades the Leafs could make, doesn't something like removing Benoit and one of their depth forwards, to then just get one, better player in return make the most sense? There are lots of players on this roster who do similar things -- why not try to really narrow it down and clear up some logjam?

It's never that simple but trading away Benoit would be a move that creates more clarity going forward.

Through 41 games this season, the 6-foot-4 depth defenseman has earned three assists while averaging 17:31 time-on-ice.