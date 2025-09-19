Maple Leafs defenseman explains he has 'a dark side'

The Toronto Maple Leafs were battling hard on the second day of training camp Friday and apparently it exposed some underlying dimensions when it comes to one particular defenseman.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, while speaking with the media at training camp, decided to open up some of his inner feelings. In front of everyone, the veteran blueliner went in on how he's not always a player with a positive attitude, but he has a mean streak as well.

“Everyone thinks that I’m this nice, happy guy… but I also have a dark side," said Ekman-Larsson. "You live and learn, just trying to find ways to stick in the league or even win a Stanley Cup, or whatever it is. I think that’s what it comes down to — doing whatever it takes to find a way to chip in for your team or for yourself. So yeah, it’s that. I’m proud of that. I’ve been doing it.”

To be fair, Ekman-Larsson, more than almost anybody on this Leafs roster, knows the inner workings of a championship team in the current NHL. As part of the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers in 2024, the 34-year-old defenseman knows the grind and just how physically grueling a deep playoff run can be in the modern era.

And as a depth defender for the Maple Leafs, Ekman-Larsson goes hard and does do whatever it takes on some nights. Even last season, the experienced defenseman started his first year as a Maple Leaf with an incredibly hot streak offensively, scoring points like they were nothing and earning some wins that eventually led the Leafs to winning the Atlantic Division. It's just another player chipping in.

Sometimes, you need some defensemen to see a different side of themselves deep into the playoffs. Maybe Ekman-Larsson telling the world that he has "a dark side" is the moment we will point to when we see that suddenly the Leafs are a Cup contender to take extremely seriously.

Or, he's just having some fun with the media during the early days of training camp.