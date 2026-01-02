Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been named to Team Sweden's Olympic roster. Ekman-Larsson will join William Nylander on the Swedish team. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has had a very strong season with the Maple Leafs this season, as he has been the most consistent and reliable defenceman on the Maple Leafs blueline. This will be Ekman-Larsson's second trip to the Olympics, as he previously participated for the Swedes in 2014, where he won a silver medal.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson's experience

This season, with the Maple Leafs, Ekman-Larsson has produced seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 40 games played. The Maple Leafs acquired the Swedish defenceman back in 2024 after he won the Stanley Cup with Florida. OEL has also participated for Team Sweden in the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, the IIHF World Championships in 2010, 2011, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022. He also played in the only World Cup of Hockey back in 2016 and the Sochi Olympic Games back in 2014. Ekman-Larsson provides a wealth of experience to a young Swedish team.

The Maple Leafs will also have William Nylander heading to the Olympics, as he was named to the roster during the 2025 offseason alongside Adrian Kempe of the LA Kings, Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche, Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Huge accomplishment for the Swedish defenceman

This is a huge accomplishment for the 34-year-old as he was on the outside looking in at the start of the season, but due to his strong play this season, the Swedes had no choice but to add him to the roster. Ekman-Larsson beat out defencemen such as Mattias Ekholm of the Edmonton Oilers for the position, which speaks highly of OEL's play this season. The Maple Leafs are hoping for his play to continue into the second half of the season, as it will be tough to imagine where the Leafs would be without Ekman-Larsson this season.

The Maple Leafs will have three Olympians at this year's games: Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Olympics begin February 11th in Milan, Italy.