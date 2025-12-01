Maple Leafs defenceman injured against the Penguins

During the Toronto Maple Leafs’ dominant 7–2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson exited the game in the third period due to an upper-body injury. The veteran blueliner had been having one of his best performances of the season, scoring in the first period and adding an assist before being forced out of action. His goal extended his point streak to a career-best nine games—a run that now stands tied for the second-longest by a defenseman in Maple Leafs franchise history. Over that stretch, Ekman-Larsson has tallied three goals and nine assists, showcasing just how valuable he has become to Toronto’s back end.

Career-best point streak continues

Berube provides early update

Head coach Craig Berube addressed the media following the victory, noting that he wasn’t entirely sure about Ekman-Larsson’s status but believed the defenceman “Seems to be okay.” The Leafs will evaluate him further before determining his availability for upcoming games. Considering Ekman-Larsson’s importance to the blueline, Toronto will be cautious with his recovery.

A bright spot in Toronto’s uneven season

Despite Toronto’s inconsistent defensive play this year, Ekman-Larsson has been a major bright spot. The Swedish veteran has not only contributed significant offense but has also taken on heavy defensive assignments, regularly matching up against opponents’ top players. His steady presence, puck-moving ability, and leadership have been vital for a Leafs blue line that has struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

If Ekman-Larsson misses time, the Leafs could feel his absence immediately. His ability to transition the puck, quarterback the power play, and stabilize defensive pairings has been crucial during Toronto’s push to climb the Atlantic Division standings.