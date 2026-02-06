Maple Leafs defenceman emerges as major trade target for Oilers

Despite the Toronto Maple Leafs' recent surge pre-Olympic break, it still seems as though they will remain sellers at this season's trade deadline. The Maple Leafs picked up six of a possible eight points during their most recent road trip, but this was not enough to steer general manager Brad Treliving in the other direction. According to Elliotte Friedman, the latest Maple Leafs-Oilers connection is shocking.

Brandon Carlo is being linked to Oilers in latest trade rumours

During 32 Thoughts The Podcast Friedman noted that the Oilers may inquire about the right-handed defenceman.

"I'm curious to see how the Oilers react to Jarry saying that, and number two, I'm also curious to see how, like, if the fact that the goalie actually comes out and says it, is okay. It's not a coach saying this anymore; it's the goalie we just went out and got who said it. How does that resonate in their room? Do they get mad, or do they say, wait a sec, this isn't a coach, this is our peer. This is one of the guys we went out and got. It's interesting too because I heard some talk that they might be interested in a guy like Brandon Carlo."

This came from when Tristan Jarry called out the Oilers for their lacklustre play on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. They had given up multiple grade A chances, and the defence did not provide support ahead of him.

"It's tough, I think the chances that we're giving up, some of the shots, they're tough. I think it's a lot of Grade As and a lot of breakdowns, so I think it's tough to think about your game at this point. I think it's a whole team game."

Carlo might just be what

With the Oilers desperately needing help on their defensive core, Brandon Carlo could be a player the Oilers target. With the Maple Leafs in the position they are, they could very well listen to trades that lean towards a retool. Carlo in Toronto hasn't worked out the way many expected it to, and it may be time to look towards the future and gain some assets coming back your way. The Oilers should be looking to bring in a defensive style of defenseman similar to Mattias Ekholm. Carlo plays a defensive style of hockey that fits their needs perfectly.

Brandon Carlo has been linked to trade talks since last summer. The Maple Leafs reportedly attempted to trade Carlo to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for JJ Peterka, before he was dealt to the Utah Mammoth. The Leafs then moved to a Carlo-for-Bowen Byram-type deal. Carlo, this season has shown signs of progression, but hasn't been the stable force we have been accustomed to in Boston. The Maple Leafs could likely get a return close to what they had paid for him during last season's trade deadline, but it will be interesting to see what develops moving forward.