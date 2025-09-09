Maple Leafs could trade for their version of Evan Bouchard in this Kings defenseman

If there is even a remote chance that the Toronto Maple Leafs could trade for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke, then they should do it.

This would be a dream scenario where the Maple Leafs get their own version of Evan Bouchard.

Kings may not fully value what they have here

In an interview with RG's James Murphy that first emphasized Adrian Kempe's contract situation as a top priority, Kings GM Ken Holland sounded undecided about Clarke.

On one hand, Holland described him as "a really talented guy with a bright future." On the other hand, Holland doesn't believe he knows the 22-year-old yet.

"I mean, I’ve talked to people," Holland told Murphy. "I’ve got to get to camp and watch. I’ve got to see him on the ice, and I’ve got to talk to him and have a meeting with him. And I’ve got to get a feel for, I know the team, but I don’t know the team, if you know what I mean."

Maybe Holland is just playing coy, but he's far from the only one in the Kings organization in need of convincing. When Clarke began last season with 11 points in 12 games, Hiller cooled off some of that excitement, saying "he's a good offensive player, there's no question, he just has to play a complete game.”

Then, in January, the Kings made the Ontario native a healthy scratch. So the coach has some misgivings and the GM needs some convincing? Sounds like there's a chance.

A coveted player type with Bouchard parallels

In a more logical NHL, you'd waste your time even daydreaming about the Kings bungling their way into this situation. Skilled right-handed defensemen rank among the rarest and most coveted player types in the NHL, especially one who's still on a rookie contract.

Consider the parallels to high-scoring Edmonton gem Evan Bouchard. The Kings picked Clarke eighth overall in 2021, while the Oilers selected Bouchard 10th in 2018. Each player notched impressive point totals even without getting top special teams reps and other opportunities.

During the 2024-25 season, Clarke generated 33 points despite being limited to 78 regular-season games and a modest 16:17 average time on ice. He ranked seventh on the Kings in power-play TOI at 1:47, closer to Phillip Danault (1:23) than Drew Doughty (2:35).

It sure seems like we're about to see a player peak. Maybe it won't be as extreme as Bouchard exploding from 40 to 82 points once Tyson Barrie left Edmonton, but it's reasonable to picture bigger and better things.

Perhaps Holland is merely being clever like a fox with Clarke, but a grimly poor first offseason of work makes you wonder about the Hockey Hall of Famer. The Maple Leafs should do their due diligence and float a trade offer or four.

Leafs can manage his flaws

Let's acknowledge the leaky elephant in the room: like Bouchard, Clarke does leave you wanting defensively, whether it boils down to taking too many chances or just being unable to lock down his own zone.

There's time to work out those issues, and even if he remains flawed, the good already heavily outweighs the bad. As this Simon Benoit post notes, the Maple Leafs are already teeming with stay-at-home types, so a veteran such as Chris Tanev or Jake McCabe could plug most of the leaks.

If the door on a Clarke trade is even slightly ajar, the Maple Leafs should kick that wide open.