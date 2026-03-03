Maple Leafs could target Rangers' former first-round pick up for sale at deadline

The New York Rangers are in full send mode as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 23-29-7 record, and have made it no secret that all chips are on the table, ahead of this season's Trade Deadline, which is set for March 6th. The Toronto Maple Leafs are on a similar track to the Rangers, as they are third last just in the Eastern Conference, just three points ahead of the New Jersey Devils.

With both teams in dire need and lots of players hitting the trade block, we could see the Maple Leafs and Rangers begin to target key players on their rosters. A name that has most recently hit the trade block is Brennan Othmann. According to Frank Seravalli, he would be surprised if he wasn't moved from the Rangers before the deadline. This could be an area of interest for the Maple Leafs.

Frank Seravalli: I'd be pretty surprised if we get through [the trade deadline] and Brennan Othmann is still a member of the New York Rangers - Frankly Hockey (2/25) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 2, 2026

Brennan Othmann's career in New York

Brennan Othmann is a young forward who never found his groove with the Rangers. Othmann was a top pick in the 2021 draft, being selected 16th overall. The Ranger draft pick had a strong OHL career with the Flint Firebirds and Peterborough Petes, with his best season being his draft year, where he produced 97 points in 66 games. New York has had a difficult time producing prospects as of late, whether it be Alexis Lafreniere, Kappo Kakko, or now Brennan Othmann; none of these players have been dynamic and effective players in hockey's best league. This works well for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Luckily for the Maple Leafs is they decided to pull the trigger on Othmann, as he is only 23 years old. Othmann is a Pickering native and could gain the spark of playing for his hometown team. It is also very clear that he needs a change of scenery and a new environment to thrive in; the situation of him bouncing from the Hartford Wolf Pack and New York Rangers isn't going to do him well. He needs the opportunity to prove himself and become an established NHL player. Othmann has not had a strong season with the Rangers, with just one goal in 17 contests, but with a depleted Maple Leafs lineup, he may finally get his chance.

Big decisions ahead for the Toronto Maple Leafs

The trade deadline will be an interesting time for the Maple Leafs as they work on retooling for the future. Othmann could be a player worth while as the Leafs need to get younger, and it will not cost a ton to acquire the young winger.