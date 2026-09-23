Maple Leafs could steal a Fraser Minten replacement from the Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs may just have the chance to right a wrong, so to speak, by targeting a Boston Bruins forward who might just hit the waiver wire.

The forward in question is former second-round pick Matthew Poitras. And looking at the way things are going, Poitras, despite signing a one-year deal with Boston this season, could find himself hitting the waiver wire.

And if he does, the Leafs might be able to replace Fraser Minten.

Poitras was once considered a top prospect for the Bruins. He was the team’s top center for a while, until other prospects, including Minten, passed him on the depth chart.

But considering just how puzzling the Bruins’ handling of other prospects has been, the Maple Leafs might very well have a chance to get another solid forward prospect in the pipeline without spending anything.

So, how would Poitras fit into the Maple Leafs lineup? That’s an interesting question. Toronto would have to give him a chance to play with the big club, should they actually claim him. In fact, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to put him on the third line with Easton Cowan, creating a sort of kid line. Gradually, the team could place Poitras down the middle.

But if he can’t hang as a center, the Leafs may just find themselves a solid winger.

Maple Leafs might actually have a good chance to claim Poitras

Jan 25, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Matthew Poitras (51) skates against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Maple Leafs may actually have a chance to claim Poitras. The claiming system typically allows the teams lower in the standings to get first dibs on players who hit the wire. Since the Leafs finished in the bottom five last season, only four other teams would have a chance to claim the 22-year-old ahead of them.

That means that if Poitras makes it to the Leafs, Toronto should not hesitate to take him.

Now, there is a caveat to this situation. Should the Leafs claim Poitras, they’ll have to keep him on the NHL roster. If Toronto attempts to send him down, he’ll have to go on waivers again.

And at that point, there’s no guarantee that another team won’t step in and scoop him up.

But there might just be a path forward for Poitras. Dakota Joshua’s recent injury could open up a roster spot for Poitras. As such, the Leafs may just have a possible spot for him.

Ultimately, the Leafs will need to make a move to officially bring Poitras on the club. The team has maxed out its 50 NHL contracts, meaning that someone will have to go.

But that’s all right. There’s a chance that the Leafs might lose someone on waivers themselves. And if they do, that could create an opportunity for Poitras to wear the blue and white.