The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their eighth straight game Thursday, with the team's problems on full display. Two of the most notable are the defense and the goaltending.

Help may be on the way from the Western Conference, though, as the Winnipeg Jets placed goaltender Clay Stevenson on waivers Friday. The 27-year-old has shown promise while carrying a cap hit of just $800,000 this season.

Many were enthusiastic about Toronto's tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz heading into the season, but neither has delivered. Bobrovsky is a surefire Hall of Fame goaltender, yet his time with his third NHL team has looked like those of other legends who played on past their prime.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has even said through 14 games, he has never seen the Russian netminder play the way he has with the Maple Leafs. The 38-year-old has a 3-9-2 record with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage.

Stolarz has been better, going 5-4-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .904 save percentage in ten games. He has allowed three or more goals in three of his last four starts and has lost all four, including one against the Edmonton Oilers in which he gave up just one goal. He also carries an injury history, and signing Bobrovsky was meant to ease his workload.

Stevenson's numbers this season do not look promising on the surface as he sports a 1-3-0 record with a 3.61 GAA and an .870 save percentage in five games. It is worth noting however, that all five of his starts came against teams that made last season's playoffs, and Winnipeg's offense failed to scored more than two goals in three of the five appearances.

History backs case Maple Leafs to target Clay Stevenson

He still turned in strong performances, including 29 saves in his lone win, against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 5, and 34 saves against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 17, when he held the defending Stanley Cup champions to three goals. He has also shown what he can do when given a chance.

Last season, he stepped in for the Washington Capitals for four games and went 3-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .921 save percentage, including a win over Carolina. The Drayton Valley, Alberta native has outgrown the AHL, where he has a career record of 63-31-9 with a 2.50 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

He was a major reason for the success of Washington's affiliate, the Hershey Bears, in recent years, backstopping the team to the 2024 Calder Cup with a 1.86 GAA in the postseason.

No one should expect Stevenson to solve everything, but he could steady the waters for the time being. He could give Stolarz some rest, ease the nightly burden and allow Bobrovsky a much-needed reset.

Because he would cost only a waiver claim and carries a minimal cap hit, he is a low-risk addition, and it is a worthwhile gamble for general manager John Chayka to explore.