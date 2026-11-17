The Toronto Maple Leafs are down bad but they are getting some good news. Well, some medium-to-good-to-just-okay news.

Ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks -- which is being marketed by the NHL as one of multiple "Original Six" games to shine a light on some history and anniversaries -- the Leafs are getting a defenseman that they have sorely missed over the last couple of weeks.

Morgan Rielly appears to be back in the lineup for the Leafs' game on Tuesday night.

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Jim Hiller says it looks like Morgan Rielly will return to the lineup tonight.



Bobrovsky is the confirmed starter. @Ozoon_CA — David Alter (@davidalter) November 17, 2026

We are going to ignore the second part of that tweet from David Alter because that really lowers the feeling around this news.

Rielly has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury that he sustained during the Leafs' 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 7. It wasn't any massive hit or weird tangle of legs during a board battle that caused him to miss some time -- there was no specific moment in that game where it was evident he got injured, but something caused him to miss some time.

The 32-year-old was hit with the "day-to-day" label during his absence, so it's not like he was expected to be out for a while, but it's so much better to see him on the ice. It might just be a coicndence, but famously, if we include the game that Rielly had to leave the ice, the Leafs lost all five games in regulation without their veteran defenseman.

The Leafs missed Morgan Rielly and no one expected it

Rielly isn't the same player that we saw who would rush up the ice and create scoring chances just from his feet and a nice saucer pass to Auston Matthews or William Nylander. But, he has been a major difference-maker for this Leafs blue line.

Through 18 games this season, the longest-tenured Leaf has earned 12 assists and has a zero plus/minus rating -- only Troy Stecher has a better rating and he gets those easy minutes.

Even by the underlying numbers, Rielly has been a positive influence. When he's on the ice at 5-on-5, the Leafs have outscored the opponent 18-16, has outshot the opponet 138-134, and has only a slight disadvantage in the expected goal battle, with 47.39 percent of the expected goal share. But, out of all four members of the Leafs' top four -- Darren Raddysh, Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe, and Rielly -- the returning blueliner leads them in that expected goals for percentage.

Rielly isn't perfect by any means, but he was clearly having some sort of bounceback season after a couple of disappointing years. This Toronto blue line could use absolutely anyone with an ounce of talent, so we're welcoming our boy from Vancouver with open arms.

Now, the Leafs need to come back from that terrible 0-6-0 homestand and beat up on some lesser opponents. Facing six Stanley Cup contenders back-to-back isn't a great way to start feeling good about your hockey team. But as the Leafs gear up to face the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Philadelphia Flyers through the last half of November, they can get right back on track.

Thankfully, they have a somewhat complete blue line, now.