Maple Leafs could be headed towards another major firing

On Monday, just two hours prior to their puck drop against the Anaheim Ducks, the Toronto Maple Leafs made the inevitable decision to fire Brad Treliving as their general manager. With the future looking uncertain, could we see more firings throughout the organization?

Craig Berube is a person who should feel like he is on the hot seat, just as many coaches around the NHL. His time in Toronto, if moved on from this offseason, will have fans feeling mixed emotions. Berube led the Maple Leafs to their first Atlantic Division title for the first time in 25 years, and brought them to their furthest playoff run in the Matthews era with a mere 10. While the Maple Leafs mathematically are not eliminated from the postseason, they are set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, which is also under Berube.

Craig Berube's job security is in question

Following the Maple Leafs' victory over the Anaheim Ducks, Berube was asked whether he thinks about his future and his current feelings.

“I don’t think about it, guys. I mean, I really don’t. You probably think I’m bulls--ting you, but I’m not. I feel for Brad right now and his family. That’s what I feel right now.”

This seems like a coach who understands his fate but doesn't want to speak on it until Keith Pelley, CEO of MLSE, makes a set decision.

Craig Berube, over his two-season stretch with the Maple Leafs, thus far has a record of 84-56-17, which is solid until you realize the Maple Leafs finished with 52 wins just one season ago. This season has been filled with disappointments; it feels as if he has lost the room, and there has been constant back and forth between the locker room and the coach. For a team that had Stanley Cup desires heading into this season, hearing your head coach question your effort night in and night out is not acceptable.

Craig Berube's style of coaching does not fit the Maple Leafs

Years two to four of coaching a team, no matter the level or the sport, are the hardest stretch in coaching. Players begin to hear the same message, and unless presented differently, they are likely to have it go in one ear and out the other. Berube is a fantastic coach; he won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, but for some reason, it seems that the team has quit on the coach, just like they did with Mike Babcock and Sheldon Keefe. Craig Berube's physical style of hard-checking hockey is one that has proven not to work with the Maple Leafs stars. Auston Matthews has hit career lows in goals and points over the past two seasons, but in addition, he has become a far more reliable defensive centre. The bad thing about this is you don't pay your best player north of $13 million to be a defensive centre.

Moving on from Craig Berube will not be easy; however, it will be needed to get the Leafs to the next level. When looking to find a new head coach, they have to do a far better job than Treliving did. Instead of hiring the best coach available with the best accolades, they need to opt for someone who fits the roster and the players they feel are part of the future.