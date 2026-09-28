Maple Leafs closing in on Kirill Marchenko trade with Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs are starting off the 2026-27 NHL season with a bang. They are reportedly closing in on a deal that will see them land Columbus Blue Jackets star winger Kirill Marchenko.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs and Blue Jackets are "deep in discussions" on a trade that would send Marchenko to Toronto. It is unknown what else would be included in the deal, but that could be the primary piece.

There is word this afternoon the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs are deep in discussions on a trade involving Kirill Marchenko.



More to come... — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2026

The 26-year-old Russian's name has been out there for quite some time now after he essentially told the Blue Jackets that he will not be signing a new contract with them. He is set to be a restricted free agent next summer after his current contract that carries a miniscule $3.85-million AAV expires.

Marchenko has steadily developed into one of the Blue Jackets’ most dangerous young forwards since Columbus drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Marchenko scored 21 goals as a rookie before taking another step forward in the 2023-24 season, when he posted 23 goals and 42 points in 78 games.

That progression continued in 2024-25, when Marchenko exploded for 31 goals, 43 assists and 74 points in 79 games. Those numbers made him just the third player in Blue Jackets history to record at least 30 goals and 70 points in a season, joining Rick Nash and Nick Foligno. He also tied Adam Fantilli for the Columbus team lead in goals that season, further establishing himself as a major part of the club’s young offensive core.

Marchenko could be exactly who the Leafs need right now

Marchenko brings more than just finishing ability, too.

At 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, he has the size to play a physical game while possessing a dangerous shot and strong skating ability. NHL EDGE data from last season showed him among the league’s better forwards in several shooting and skating categories, including midrange goals, shot speed and high-end skating bursts. That combination of size, scoring touch and offensive upside is what makes Marchenko such an intriguing player for Toronto as the Maple Leafs look to add more young, dynamic talent to their forward group.

While there are players who certainly possess physicality on the Leafs roster, there is no one that has the combination of size, speed, and a vicious shot that can almost guarantee him to score at least 30 goals on a good team.

It certainly feels that if he gets the chance to be playing with some elite talent -- *cough* Auston Matthews *cough* -- that his production could explode. He checks a lot of boxes for the Leafs and now we're just left wondering what is going the other way to Columbus.

Stay tuned.