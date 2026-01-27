Maple Leafs clearly nowhere near making playoffs comfortably

On paper, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster looks like that of a solid playoff team. But lots of things look good on paper. Talk to any professional investor, and they’ll tell you that numbers on a page often look really good. But when you get down to the nuts and bolts, it turns out that a great investment really isn’t great at all.

That’s the fate befalling the Toronto Maple Leafs at this point. Sure, even without Mitch Marner, the Maple Leafs should be competing for a top spot in the Eastern Conference. But the reality on the ice says it all.

During the closing moments of the TV broadcast following the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon, Jeff O’Neill summed up the situation quite succinctly. His point was that the Avalanche were playing with much more urgency than the Maple Leafs. Both clubs were coming off tough losses, but it was the Avalanche who wanted the game more than the Maple Leafs.

That was the difference. And O’Neill’s comments encapsulated what this season has been all about for the Maple Leafs. Toronto, instead of playing with the desperation and hunger that typically characterizes championship teams, has shown very little pushback this season. Except for the run that saw the Leafs get back into the playoff race, this season has been a mental letdown for the Buds.

In short, the Maple Leafs are nowhere near a playoff team right now. Toronto was outclassed by three evident playoff teams in the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Avalanche. Neither club played an overwhelmingly good game against Toronto. In fact, the Leafs could have stunned the Avalanche again on Sunday afternoon.

But the Maple Leafs could not get past MacKenzie Blackwood’s larceny of Auston Matthews. That was the sad story, and one that has been the major theme through this season. At this point, GM Brad Treliving should push back from the table. Making additions at the trade deadline this season would be pointless. The focus should be on sink or swim with the roster.

Major alterations would be best during the offseason when there’s less pressure. Less pressure means a lower likelihood of making an ill-advised move like the Brandon Carlo or Scott Laughton trades.

No offense to Mr. Carlo or Mr. Laughton, but as a third-party observer, you have to wonder if the Maple Leafs could have done better than that last season. Regardless, the moves cannot be undone, and, well, hindsight is 20/20.

The time has come for a major shakeup, and that should start with William Nylander.