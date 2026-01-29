Maple Leafs castaway goaltender stops NHL’s best team

In what can only be another cruel twist of fate for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, a castaway put on one heck of a performance, stopping the NHL’s best team, the Colorado Avalanche.

On Wednesday night, former Maple Leafs PTO invitee James Reimer stymied the Colorado Avalanche en route to a 5-2 win. Reimer, now a member of the Ottawa Senators, stopped 16 shots in what was arguably one of the worst showings for the Avalanche this season.

Still, the 37-year-old stood tall amid the third-period push from Colorado. The Senators got two empty-netters to seal the victory. However, the empty-net goals would not have come without Reimer being crucial in keeping the puck out of the net.

Reimer’s performance magnified the Maple Leafs’ futility. Last Sunday, the Avalanche waltzed all over Toronto, taking a 4-1 win on the strength of a Brock Nelson hat-trick. The Avalanche hardly broke a sweat, leaving the Leafs on the ice.

Meanwhile, the Senators avenged an awful 8-4 loss from earlier this season. They played their usual tough, gritty style, which managed to gunk up the works for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, while getting some looks, were really unable to break through the Senators’ solid defense.

The Sens managed to hold the Avalanche to just 18 shots. But when it came down to stopping the puck, Reimer was sharp.

It’s interesting to see Reimer succeed in Ottawa. The Senators signed the veteran netminder amid their crisis in the crease. While he hasn’t exactly been spectacular, he’s given the Sens a chance to win. He’s won two of his five starts with one overtime loss.

The Maple Leafs didn’t really NEED Reimer earlier this season. The Leafs brought him in on a PTO as a safeguard, just in case. But they released Reimer, opting to pick up Cayden Primeau on waivers.

Looking back at the decision, Reimer would have come in handy. But then again, much of his success in Ottawa has depended on the team in front of him. That’s something that can’t really be said about Toronto.