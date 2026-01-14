Maple Leafs can't look at Anthony Stolarz as a trade chip this year

Sportsnet Nick Kypreos suggested that the Toronto Maple Leafs should look at trading goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who is scheduled to return from injury soon, which seems like a crazier idea than his William Nylander takes.

Here is Kypreos' exact quote regarding a Stolarz trade: “If Anthony Stolarz can come back and be healthy for a stretch, he’s a trade chip they could use."

GM Brad Treliving signed Stolarz to a four-year extension worth $3.75M AAV one year in advance, which in hindsight was probably a bad move. In 13 games before getting injured, the goaltender posted a terrible .884 SV% and 3.51 GAA. He looked lost in net, especially compared to his previous season where he led the NHL with a .926 SV%.

Although injuries have been an issue for Stolarz and he had a terrible start to the season, there is zero reason to trade him right now.

Leafs would be crazy to trade Stolarz this season

Based on previous history, it's most likely that Joseph Woll will get hurt so you need a back-up that's reliable or has playoff experience. Dennis Hildeby is turning to a great back-up for the Leafs currently, but it would be a big ask for him to be the team's number-one in the playoffs, so you'd love to have Stolarz there for insurance.

Not only would trading Stolarz be a bad decision now, but why would you trade a goalie at his lowest value? As previously mentioned, Stolarz not only had the best save percentage in the NHL last year but he had the third best goals against with a 2.14 GAA. You can't let 13 games and an injury dictate the team's future even though Hidleby and Woll look like a great duo right now.

If the Leafs decide in the summer that Hildeby and Woll are their future netminders, then you can look at trading Stolarz, but fortunately for Toronto, the "Hilde-beast" has two years left at $841K and more importantly is waivers exempt. The organization can keep all three goalies right now without worrying that their future number-one will be let go via waivers, so there is zero rush at trading Stolarz mid-season.

In reality, Stolarz isn't going to fetch the Leafs much more than a mid-tier pick or a low-end player right now, so trading him makes zero sense. If he plays terrible, the Leafs can bring up Hildeby at anytime or if he plays amazing, they can send Hildeby down without zero consequences so Toronto is in a position of power right now.

Their goaltending situation may seem perfect right now, but things change quickly, especially when Woll is your number-one netminder, so the team needs as much depth as they can get right now.