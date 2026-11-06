Maple Leafs can’t ignore what Nikita Kucherov drama could mean for Auston Matthews

The recent circus surrounding fellow NHL superstar Nikita Kucherov has sent shockwaves across the league, and Sportsnet NHL analyst Nick Kypreos has some blunt advice for the Toronto Maple Leafs: don't drag your feet.

Speaking on the urgency of the situation, the former NHL player warned Toronto management that it must immediately get a feel for captain Auston Matthews' future with the organization. Even though Matthews' current contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, Kypreos insisted that the clock is already ticking on the franchise's all-time leading goal-scorer, and the Maple Leafs cannot afford to wait until it is too late to gauge their superstar's intentions.

Kypreos Explains Why the Leafs Must Initiate a Difficult Conversation with Matthews

During Thursday's episode of Real Kyper and Bourne, Kypreos explained why the Kucherov situation in Tampa Bay should put the Leafs on notice with Matthews. He advised John Chayka to get ahead of Matthews' contract situation so Toronto doesn't end up like Tampa. "You cannot leave yourself vulnerable to find things out and have it surface like it did with Kucherov in Tampa," said Kypreos.

"You cannot leave yourself vulnerable to find things out and have it surface like it did with Kucherov in Tampa." Nick Kypreos on Leafs-Matthews

Kypreos called the Lightning-Kucherov situation a "disaster" since Tampa Bay has put itself in a tough spot. He advised the Maple Leafs to avoid a similar scenario with Matthews.

Co-host Justin Bourne pointed out how the Leafs didn't do that with former star Mitch Marner, waiting too long to recognize that he was not happy. By then, it was too late to rectify. Like Kucherov, Marner felt slighted by the Maple Leafs.

Kypreos noted that a lack of respect and communication were the main reasons for Kucherov's trade request. "That's the thing that has blown up in their face," he said. Bourne countered that maybe Tampa did not plan to re-sign Kucherov. Kypreos rebutted, saying it then becomes necessary for the organization to have amicable talks with the player to avoid a mess that the Lightning currently have.

The Sportsnet analyst suggested management may even have to lie or BS the player to convince them they are doing all they can to make things work on a new contract. Kypreos advised, "Don't have him feel like you're disregarding him. That was the mistake. I'm not saying you have to sign him, and I'm not saying that you don't have to trade him, but you better know exactly what you're dealing with here, so it doesn't become a public circus."

"I am not saying you have to sign him and I am not saying you do not have to trade him, but you better know exactly what you are dealing with here, so it does not become a public circus." Kypreos on Matthews' future with Leafs

Kypreos pointed out that Tampa's current predicament is far from an isolated incident. It mirrors the tense, high-stakes standoffs across the NHL, like Detroit navigating Dylan Larkin's future, Winnipeg's recent fallout with Connor Hellebuyck, and Minnesota facing the looming unrestricted free agency of superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes. The lesson for Toronto is clear: it must do everything to avoid a similar fate.

While some may question Kypreos' aggressive timeline or tactics, recent NHL history serves as hard evidence that he is fundamentally right. Star players have more leverage than ever, and if the Maple Leafs want to avert their own mess, being proactive with Matthews is a necessity.