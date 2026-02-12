Maple Leafs can’t afford to trade defenceman despite trade rumours

As the trade deadline approaches, the Maple Leafs have featured a lot of players who could be on the way out, as they are in desperate need of a shakeup. With the playoffs seemingly drifting further and further away, the Leafs will transition into sellers for the first time in a decade. With a very small group becoming untouchable, it leaves the rest of the team available for trade. One player the Leafs can't move on from, despite recent rumours about Simon Benoit.

Reliability from the backend

Simon Benoit has had a good tenure with the Maple Leafs. He has become a reliable defenceman who can play heavy minutes whenever needed. Toronto signed Benoit to a three-year extension in March 2024, carrying a $1.35 million cap hit through the 2026-27 season. This contract does not come along often, and with multiple years remaining, teams will need these players to contend for a Stanley Cup, which will be the goal heading into next season. The Maple Leafs will be tight against the cap, so moving out a cost-controlled defender with term doesn’t make much sense if they want to maintain flexibility.

At this point in time, Benoit will not be able to get you a large return worth taking. This alone should provide enough for the Maple Leafs to keep his rights, and at the very least, ride out his contract. Lots of injuries come up throughout the season, and having cheap, reliable depth players is essential.

Benoit's value with the Maple Leafs

Benoit’s role on Toronto’s defence core has become more important than many realize. His point totals won't jump out at you, but he can play a physical brand of hockey, which fits within the Craig Berube mould, contributes to penalty killing, and brings size that is difficult to replace throughout the season. We saw this best during the 2024-25 playoffs as he was able to log long, hard minutes, playing just under 19 minutes per night. Moving on from Benoit would create another gap in an already thin defence group.

Simon Benoit has appeared on trade boards because he’s had a big role, as well as general managers and analysts, who look for potential players who could be on the move. But in reality, the Maple Leafs are unlikely to move him before the deadline. His contract, role, depth, and value on the market all should point to him staying in Toronto.