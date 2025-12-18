Maple Leafs can still be best team in the Atlantic division

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently sit sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 15-12-5 record, six points back of the first-place Detroit Red Wings. On the surface, it hasn’t been the start many expected. Inconsistency has defined much of the season, and frustration has followed. Toronto opened the year on solid footing, posting an 8-5-1 record through October, but things quickly unravelled. A brutal stretch saw the Leafs lose eight of nine games, coinciding with a string of injuries to key players, including Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Chris Tanev, Brandon Carlo, and starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

At that point, alarms started to go off. Even though it was still early, the Leafs looked like a team drifting in the wrong direction. Questions about the team’s ceiling and even their playoff chances started to surface. However, as the lineup began to stabilize and Joseph Woll returned to the crease, the Leafs slowly started to resemble a more structured and composed team. Outside of a poor showing against the Oilers, Toronto has played more consistent hockey, and the emergence of Dennis Hildeby has helped steady things in net during a difficult stretch.

Health and structure are bringing the Leafs back to life

While the Leafs haven’t fully hit their stride, the progress is noticeable. They sit just three points out of a wild-card spot and remain within striking distance of the division lead. Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Blackhawks felt like a turning point. Down late in the third period, the Leafs showed urgency and belief, capped by a vintage Auston Matthews snipe to tie the game. That kind of response can change a season. Winning a game like that builds confidence and reminds the room what this group is capable of.

Why the Eastern Conference works in Toronto’s favour

The timing couldn’t be better, either. The Eastern Conference remains tightly packed, with just 12 points separating the top teams from the bottom of the playoff picture. No team has run away with the division, and that works in Toronto’s favour. The challenge, of course, is climbing over several teams, but the opportunity is there.

For the Leafs to capitalize, it starts with their leaders. Matthews needs to return to elite form, closer to the player who scored 69 goals just two seasons ago. Health will also be critical. Tanev practicing in a contact jersey is a positive sign, though Brandon Carlo’s indefinite absence and Stolarz’s uncertain timeline remain concerns. Brad Treliving will also have a major role to play, whether that’s adding pieces that fit Craig Berube’s system or moving on from players like Matias Maccelli and Max Domi.

Leadership, health, and smart moves will decide it

The road ahead won’t be easy, but if the Leafs continue to stack consistent efforts like the one seen Tuesday night, there’s no reason they can’t climb back to the top. The talent is there. The window is still open. Now it’s about execution.