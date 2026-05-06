Maple Leafs can fix their blue line with one blockbuster trade — and Simon Nemec fits perfectly

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a very disappointing 2025-26 season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17, but with now the first overall pick, and a new management staff in John Chayka as the general manager and Mats Sundin as the senior executive advisor, things are slowly beginning to turn around for the Maple Leafs.

John Chayka and Mats Sundin understand that things in Toronto need to change, and need to change fast if they are going to be competitive next season. What they are figuring out is what went wrong with the Maple Leafs this past season and what caused the majority of their struggles this season.

From a viewer’s perspective, much of the Maple Leafs’ struggles stemmed from their blueline. Their inability to move the puck efficiently often left them trapped in their own zone for extended stretches. Morgan Rielly, expected to anchor the defence, had a rather forgettable season. As the team’s primary puck-moving defenceman and key contributor to breakouts and offensive transition, his struggles highlighted a broader issue that limited the team’s overall success.

Pierre LeBrun reports on Simon Nemec at the trade deadline

Dating back to the trade deadline, Pierre LeBrun reported that Simon Nemec had become available from the New Jersey Devils as long as the price was correct heading back the Devils' way.

Heading into the offseason, John Chayka and the rest of the Maple Leafs management staff need to phone John Fitzgerald to see if this is a player they can target heading into next season. LeBrun also reported that the Devils are looking to receive a forward to help out their core and get back to the team they were just a few seasons ago.

Going to be interesting to see what happens on the Simon Nemec front. Devils are taking calls on the second overall pick from '22. No shortage of teams checking in. New Jersey happy to keep him, but if there's a deal that upgrades their forwards in a real way, they're going to… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2026

Simon Nemec fits the mould of what the Maple Leafs should be looking for this offseason. They need to begin replacing their veteran players with proven young talent to help push the retool forward, as well as make them competitive for many years to come.

Nemec has the making to become an elite offensive defenceman, but struggled throughout the end of 2025 with an injury. While his defensive play has lacked at times this season, his talent and still being just age 22, there is a lot of time for him to grow into the player he is expected to become.

What the Maple Leafs likely need to send in return for Nemec

Looking into what the Devils want in return for Nemec, the Maple Leafs can begin discussing packages with Nicholas Robertson and Matias Maccelli. Robertson, for as long as many could remember, has wanted and needed a fresh start. Robertson is a proven goal-scoring winger who simply hasn't gotten the chance he's deserved within the Maple Leafs lineup.

Nemec has had a similar story in New Jersey, and a deal involving the two could make more sense for both teams. The Maple Leafs are adding Maccelli to push the Devils to accept this deal. Nemec is liked by the Devils organization and is still viewed as a key part of their future, and if the Maple Leafs want to make this deal happen, they are going to need to give up more than they may be comfortable giving.

The Maple Leafs need to circle back with the Devils on where Nemec stands and if there is a possibility of a trade involving the former second overall pick.