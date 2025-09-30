Maple Leafs' bottom six has interesting problem

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a number of tough choices heading into the stretch run of training camp. In particular, the bottom six looks to be the toughest part of the lineup Craig Berube must figure out.

Three names stand out as those that could be squeezed out of the Opening Night roster: David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, and Nick Robertson.

No surprises there. These are names we’ve talked about all summer. It has hardly been a secret that the Maple Leafs have been looking to move these players. The trade market has been drier than the Sahara Desert on all three.

Newcomers Nic Roy and Dakota Joshua essentially kicked Kampf and Robertson to the curb. But there’s another name that has wedged itself into the lineup: Easton Cowan.

Now, I’d like to make a pause here. Easton Cowan is an intriguing prospect with top-six potential. So, why would the Maple Leafs line him up on the fourth line? The answer lies in the chemistry with Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz. Both Laughton and Lorentz are talented grinders who don’t play a flashy game. They rarely mess up and are as defensively responsible as they come.

That’s the sort of environment a high-end rookie like Cowan needs. Starting Cowan on the fourth line in a sheltered role isn’t the worst idea in the world. If anything, it could be a good way to get him into the lineup without slamming unwarranted expectations on him.

If the Leafs don’t rush Cowan into a top-six role too soon, he should get there soon. The club will just need to be patient with him.

Maple Leafs right to place Maccelli in bottom six

Another good move is placing Matias Maccelli in the bottom six. It’s not that Maccelli doesn’t have the talent to play alongside guys like Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. It’s just that Maccelli is a bit of a wild card. There’s really no telling if he can hang with Matthews and Knies over the course of the entire season.

But Max Domi, like it or not, is the best option to play with Matthews. A couple of seasons ago, Mitch Marner went down with an injury late in the season. Then-coach Sheldon Keefe teamed Matthews with Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi. That line seemed to click well.

Fast-forward to 2025, and it looks like Domi is the best choice for Matthews. Domi is a hardworking, gritty guy with playmaking abilities. He could channel the sort of ethos that Zach Hyman and Michael Bunting once displayed. So, that makes Domi’s placement on the top line the right call.

Meanwhile, dropping Maccelli to the third line could be a fantastic move. Playing with Roy and Joshua could give Maccelli enough room to spread his wings. While he may not score 30 goals and 60 points, the fact is that Maccelli could thrive without the pressure of playing with Matthews and Knies on the Maple Leafs’ top line.

That situation brings us back to Kampf, Jarnkrok, and Robertson. They’ll get into the lineup soon enough. This season looks to be a tough one. The churn on bodies, especially the bottom six ones, could be tremendous.

In my estimation, the Leafs won’t be moving anyone right now. If anything, the club will want to hold on to them for depth. That depth will be needed, especially as the gauntlet leading up to the Olympic break comes into full view.