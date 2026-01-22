Maple Leafs' blue line takes hit as best defenseman goes down with injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line have been left scrambling throughout the 2025-26 NHL season due to injuries to some of their key defenders. Both Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo have both missed significant amounts of time already for the Leafs this season, but even other members such as Morgan Rielly, Simon Benoit, Jake McCabe and Dakota Mermis have seen some time on the sidelines as well.

Of them all, Oliver Ekman-Larsson had been the only fortunate one to have avoided any ailments to date, that is until now. On Wednesday night in the game against the Detroit Red Wings, Ekman-Larsson suffered a lower-body injury on what appeared to be an innocent play in the Red Wings’ zone during the first period. In battling for the loose puck against Detroit forward Lucas Raymond, the 34-year-old Leafs defenseman fell awkwardly to the ice. Ekman-Larsson would leave the game after just less than two minutes of ice time and would not return.

Maple Leafs blue line takes another hit as Oliver Ekman-Larsson goes down to injury

As for an update on his injury, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube stated that it was unknown for now and “will know more tomorrow”, as per Sportsnet. With Thursday being an off-day for Toronto, the status of Ekman-Larsson might not be made available to the media until Friday as a result.

Hopefully, the ailment isn’t as bad as it looked. Otherwise, it would another huge blow to the Leafs blue line after just recently getting Carlo back. After all, Ekman-Larsson had been one of the more reliable defenseman for Toronto this season both offensively and defensively. In 49 games, he has recorded eight goals, 23 assists for 31 points, along with 41 blocks and 62 hits while averaging close to 21 minutes of ice time per night.

Depending on the severity of the injury, it could ultimately have an impact on his availability to play for Sweden at the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Even if the ailment turns out to be minor, from the Leafs standpoint they may prefer to have their trusted defender rested and healed up for the stretch run after all the injury woes they have endured to date.

Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs will need Ekman-Larsson and the rest of their defensive corps all healthy going forward if they really want to have any winning success down the stretch to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.