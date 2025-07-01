Maple Leafs better off despite loss of Marner and free agency inactivity

Leafs Have Future Cap Space

After signing Tavares and Knies, combined with the additions of Roy and Mattias Maccelli, the Maple Leafs have approximately $5 million left in salary cap space. That doesn't leave much room for significant roster additions this season, but it will allow for some maneuvering at this year's trade deadline.

The NHL salary cap, however, is set to increase to $104 million for the 2026-2027 season and $113.5 million for the 2027-2028 season. The Maple Leafs have about $7-8 million coming off the books after the 2025-2026 season with the contracts of Calle Jarnkrok, Scott Laughton, Ryan Reaves, and Bobby McMann set to expire.

Those expiring contracts and the increase in the NHL salary cap give the Maple Leafs options for a loaded UFA class of 2026. Signing a top-flight unrestricted free agent then is a possibility. Doing so will further expand the Leafs' Cup-contending window and help convince Matthews to stay after his deal expires after the 2027-2028 season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs needed a change after nine unsuccessful postseasons with Marner as a key part of their core. His departure is likely to hurt in the short term, and it may take time to find a player of similar caliber to replace him, yet the Leafs have put themselves in a position for a fresh start and a better future.