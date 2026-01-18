Maple Leafs begin extension conversations with depth forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Bobby McMann have begun conversations on an extension, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

While it is not believed the two have given out a number, the initial discussions have started. Maple Leafs management would love to bring McMann back to the organization past this season. Management can expect McMann to demand anywhere from $3.5 to $ 5 million, as he has played a crucial role in the Leafs' lineup this season. McMann has been at the forefront of the Maple Leafs success this season; every line that he has been a part of has done well.

The Alberta native has found a home on the first line with Auston Matthews and Max Domi. What the Maple Leafs and Craig Berube love about Bobby McMann is that he can produce and play the same style of hockey, whether he is on the first or fourth line. McMann has also built chemistry on the third line alongside Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua, before Joshua was sidelined long-term with a kidney injury.

McMann has been trusted to play in all three zones of the ice. He plays heavy minutes against other teams’ best players and is still able to generate offence at a high level. McMann is known to be a heavy power forward who is not afraid to go into the dirty areas. He can win puck battles and look to find Matthews or Domi to generate a goal. McMann has been able to score his fair share of goals as well this season. He led the Maple Leafs in the month of December with six goals and currently sits with 14 this season. Matthews’ return to dominance over this most recent stretch could be attributed to McMann and the role he plays on the Leafs’ top line.

The Maple Leafs have taken their time developing McMann, as he signed with the Marlies back in 2020 from the ECHL. McMann would then spend three seasons with the Marlies before getting his real shot in the NHL. During the 2023-24 campaign, McMann produced 15 goals and 24 points in just 56 games. McMann started to show real progression and a step towards a good NHL career. McMann continued to get better as the years went on, which has led to these contract conversations.

Other pending free agents the Leafs will have to manage

If McMann were to sign a deal north of $4 million, it could completely change how the Maple Leafs view this offseason. For a team tight on the cap, this would cost more of their money. The Maple Leafs' biggest need for improvement is a top-six forward, and committing this kind of money would shut that idea down really quickly. McMann is a huge part of the Maple Leafs' plans right now, and if they want to keep him long-term, they will need to figure out a plan to accomplish that. At the beginning of the season, the Maple Leafs likely weren't expecting this kind of offensive production from a depth player, which threw off their plans to say the least.

The Maple Leafs will have to make some difficult decisions this season as Scott Laughton, Nicholas Robertson, and Calle Jarnkrok are among others on the forward core needing new deals. The Maple Leafs will likely prioritize McMann and Laughton, but will also be in on bringing back Nick Robertson, as he has a good bounce-back season. The sooner the Maple Leafs can make a decision and re-sign McMann will be going forward, the easier it makes it on Brad Treliving to acquire more forwards from both this season and next. It will be interesting to see what the timetable is on a McMann contract extension, as the Maple Leafs will have a lot of decisions to make in the near future.