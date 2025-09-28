Maple Leafs been trying to trade forward all summer

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager has been working the phone for months now trying to trade away one specific forward from his team, just to ease the potential roster logjam and incoming salary cap crunch.

Calle Jarnkrok is entering the final year of his contract that carries a $2.1 million AAV and could be on his way out of Toronto. Well, as soon as Treliving receives some calls back and some other team shows some interest.

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, there were trade discussions all summer long regarding Jarnkrok and the Leafs trying to deal him out. They have had discussions with other teams surrounding a deal involving the player but nothing has panned out yet.

David Pagnotta: Calle Jarnkrok...he was in discussions all summer, [the Leafs] tried trading him, they had discussions with other teams, obviously that didn't work out; we'll see kind of where that goes - Leafs Morning Take (9/24) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) September 25, 2025

All of this is fairly obvious. With the forwards that Treliving added this summer like Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and Matias Maccelli, suddenly there are fewer spots in the lineup to hand out to players who aren't exactly the best option. And now, a year after battling back from injury and making a brief appearance for the Leafs, Jarnkrok could be a player on the outs.

It does unfortunately make sense. No team is going to claim centre David Kampf and his $2.4-million AAV for two more years if he hits the waiver wire, but there are certainly teams who would put in a claim for Jarnkrok if that were to happen. So, why not try to get something for him before it does? Or, from the acquiring team's point-of-view, why pay any sort of asset for a player you might be able for free in a couple weeks?

Something will have to give before the Leafs open their season October 8 against the Montreal Canadiens. Jarnkrok could start the season as the team's 13th forward (or even on the fourth line alongside Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton, if he is playing) or if the team really wants to keep Kampf around for his defensive accumen, could be sent on waivers in the final days leading up to the season opener. Easton Cowan can even make the team and cause even more potential movement among forwards for the Leafs.

It's all going to get figured out soon, but the Leafs have been working the phones like mad to do a deal before they're forced to make a decision.