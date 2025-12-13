Maple Leafs avoid nightmare scenario, defenceman set to return vs. Oilers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is set to return to the lineup Saturday night when the Maple Leafs take on the Edmonton Oilers, easing concerns after his scary exit earlier in the week. The veteran defenceman had been dealing with a leg injury that initially appeared serious after he needed assistance leaving the ice during Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks. At the time, there was real uncertainty surrounding how long Toronto might be without one of its most reliable blue-liners.

Ekman-Larsson cleared to play following full participation in morning skate

Those worries were put to rest Saturday morning. Ekman-Larsson told reporters that his leg had improved significantly since Thursday and confirmed he would be good to go against Edmonton. His status was further reinforced when he took part fully in the Leafs’ morning skate, showing no visible limitations. For a team that has leaned heavily on its defence through a demanding stretch of the schedule, his availability is a welcome boost.

Ekman-Larsson’s return is particularly important given the role he has carried out this season. Through 30 appearances, the 32-year-old has become one of Toronto’s most dependable all-around defenseman. He has recorded four goals and 16 assists while contributing in less glamorous areas of the game, adding 40 hits and 26 blocked shots. His ability to move the puck, stabilize the second pair, and handle tough defensive assignments has made him a strong fit within Craig Berube’s system.

Leafs avoid setback as steady defenceman returns to lineup

Beyond the stats, Ekman-Larsson brings a veteran presence to the back end. His experience shows in tight games, especially against high-skilled opponents like the Oilers, where positioning and decision-making are critical. Toronto will likely need that steadiness against an Edmonton team capable of flipping momentum quickly with its speed and star power.

What initially looked like a potentially lengthy absence has instead turned into a short scare, and the Leafs fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Having Ekman-Larsson healthy and available keeps their defensive structure intact and avoids forcing lineup adjustments at a crucial point in the season. As Toronto looks to build consistency and bank points, getting a key contributor back in the lineup could make a meaningful difference moving forward.