Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews could face even more pressure without Mitch Marner

For the fourth straight season, the Toronto Maple Leafs had over 100 points in the regular season but ended the same way with a disappointing playoff series loss. This season, the Maple Leafs are hoping it will be different, but will be going into it without one of their key players.

Mitch Marner is no longer on the Maple Leafs' top line after being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights once it was clear a new contract couldn't be agreed to. The departure of Marner now puts pressure on Auston Matthews, which he will feel internally but also from opposing teams.

These two have had almost 1,300 minutes of ice time together over the past three seasons and opposing teams have had to make a decision leading up to the game if they want to focus on defending Marner or Matthews. For Matthews, this creates a challenge as he is trying to rebound off a down year with the lowest goal total of his career with 33 and the lowest point total (78) since the 2021-22 season when he played only 52 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs need Matthew Knies to step up to take pressure off Matthews

The Maple Leafs need to figure out a way to replace over 100 points from last season, and Matthews bouncing back can hopefully replace some of that production. However, with pressure and extra attention from the opposing team, it won't be easy.

However, it becomes a little more possible if a player like Matthew Knies can continue to develop and build off a promising season. After 35 points in the 2023-24 season, he almost doubled his goals to score 29 last season and finished with 58 points.

If Knies can get closer to being a point per game player, especially early in the season, it will not allow opposing teams to put almost their entire focus on shutting down Matthews. It won't take the pressure away entirely, as he is still going to be the top priority for defenses, but he doesn't need much room to make plays happen for the Maple Leafs.