Maple Leafs are still better off without Mitch Marner

There has been no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled this season. At the root of the problem is their defensive play, specifically, their inability to defend their own end. Nineteen games into the season, Toronto has a goals-against average of 3.79, placing them 31st in the NHL. Their offence, meanwhile, sits fourth in the league at 3.53 goals per game. The contrast is jarring: the scoring has held up its end of the bargain, but the defence has completely collapsed.

The complicated legacy of Mitch Marner in Toronto

A major part of the conversation around Toronto’s defensive regression revolves around the departure of Mitch Marner. Marner had an undeniably successful regular-season career with the Leafs, consistently producing at an elite level, including a career-high 102-point campaign in 2024–25. But his tenure wasn’t without criticism.

Marner never scored a goal in an elimination game, struggled to elevate his play in the postseason, negotiated aggressively for a premium contract, and was often hesitant to take accountability when things weren’t going well. While teammates like William Nylander and John Tavares took more team-friendly deals to keep the roster competitive, Marner held firm on maximizing his value. Fair or not, the perception was clear: when the lights were brightest, Marner rarely delivered.

His inconsistency was highlighted again during Toronto’s 2023–24 playoff series against the Boston Bruins. With Nylander injured to start the series and Matthews hurt later on, Marner was expected to carry the team, yet he managed just one goal and two assists. In Game 7, he was nearly invisible and was on the ice for the series-ending play, allowing David Pastrnak to blow past him for the overtime winner. It cemented the narrative that Marner was a spectacular regular-season player who couldn’t translate that dominance into playoff success.

Injuries and early-season adversity add to the pressure

This offseason, the Leafs finally moved on, trading Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Nicolas Roy, a defensively responsible, penalty-killing third-line centre capable of matching up against opposing top players. More importantly, moving Marner’s contract gave Toronto significant cap flexibility, enabling GM Brad Treliving to reshape the roster. Leafs fans generally approved of the summer additions, but early in the season, the results simply haven’t materialized.

Injuries have only compounded the issue. Auston Matthews, Anthony Stolarz, Chris Tanev, Brandon Carlo, and Scott Laughton have all missed time, leaving the team without key contributors in every part of the lineup. Even with the slow start, Toronto remains only four points out of a playoff spot, and with the cap space available and the willingness of Treliving to make moves, the Leafs still have time to rebound.

Potential targets who could shift the Leafs season

If Toronto looks to the open market, several names stand out as realistic and impactful options who could make an immediate difference. Rasmus Andersson, Jordan Kyrou, and Brayden Schenn each bring something the Maple Leafs desperately need: defensive stability, offensive explosiveness, and veteran leadership, respectively.

Andersson would instantly become one of Toronto’s most reliable blueliners, capable of logging heavy minutes and bringing structure to a struggling defence. Kyrou offers elite speed and top-six skill, fitting the Leafs’ up-tempo offensive identity while adding secondary scoring that has been inconsistent early in the year. Schenn, meanwhile, provides a strong two-way presence and the type of physical, playoff-style game Toronto has lacked in key moments. These are not just luxury additions; they address fundamental weaknesses in the Leafs’ current roster.

Both Calgary and St. Louis have stumbled out of the gate, creating an environment where retooling or even resetting has become increasingly likely. That opens the door for Toronto to revisit conversations that previously fell short.

The Leafs attempted to acquire Andersson and Schenn during last year’s trade deadline but were unable to find a deal that satisfied both sides. Now, with both organizations trending downward and Toronto holding the cap flexibility created by the Marner trade, the timing may be more favourable. While such moves would require giving up meaningful roster pieces, the potential upgrades could help stabilize the Leafs’ season and reposition them as true contenders.

Time for the Maple Leafs to regain control

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a difficult but not irreversible situation. Nineteen games into the season, the defensive issues are glaring, the injuries are piling up, and the lineup hasn’t gelled the way Brad Treliving envisioned when he reshaped the roster last summer. But despite the frustration, this team is far from finished. Toronto sits just four points out of a playoff spot, the offence remains among the best in the league, and the organization has the cap flexibility and trade pieces to make meaningful improvements.

Losing Mitch Marner was a seismic shift, but it also opened the door for a deeper, more balanced roster, something the Leafs have lacked in the Matthews era. The struggles were never expected to disappear overnight, and the early turbulence is the price of major change.