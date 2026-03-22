Maple Leafs are asking the wrong question about William Nylander's future

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a very disappointing season to say the least. Heading into the offseason, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. This most recent development from Luke Fox has a player emerging that nobody expected.

According to Luke Fox on the Real Kyper and Bourne Show, the Maple Leafs management staff will discuss whether or not they see William Nylander as a part of their future, and road back to success. With recent Matthew Knies rumours swirling, it seems that the Maple Leafs are open to moving anyone on the roster if the correct offer presents itself. By all means, it is not expected for the Maple Leafs to shop Nylander out of Toronto, but they may be willing to put him on the trade block heading towards July 1st. Many Maple Leafs fans believe he is not part of the problem, but rather part of the solution.

Luke Fox: Re Maple Leafs: I think they're thinking, do we want William Nylander part of this future? - Real Kyper & Bourne (3/19) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 21, 2026

William Nylander's game has been trending in the wrong direction

Nylander has not been at the top of his game as of late, as he has struggled to produce offensively, and more worrying hasn't been shooting the puck nearly as much. Craig Berube spoke pregame on Nylander's struggles, discussing his conversation pregame: “I don’t know if you are a playmaker now, or are you going to shoot?” He needs to shoot the puck, and he understands that. That is on the power play, too. He understood, and he agreed. Be more direct and shoot the puck. He scores goals. We need him to shoot the puck."

The thought of the Maple Leafs moving Nylander can create more concern heading around the organization, and their plans for the future. If the team decides his time in Toronto has come to an end, they will be heading towards a rebuild, depending on the return they can get. There are only a few players in the NHL that the Maple Leafs could acquire that would actually make them better. Moving Nylander will lead to the end of an era in Toronto.

Maple Leafs stars future in question

The Swedish forward's departure could spark a larger conversation about Auston Matthews and his future with the Maple Leafs. There has already been a question of whether the Maple Leafs may look to move Matthews, as he could demand a trade if they aren't heading in the direction he pictures. Matthews' decision with the organization will likely lead to their decision with Nylander, and if they see him here long-term. Moving on from the superstar duo could be the direction the team needs to take to get back into the playoff race.

Moving forward, and towards the offseason, the Maple Leafs should be coming up with answers on how to build around players like Nylander, not whether they should move on from them. The idea of questioning his place in the future feels more like frustration from a disappointing season than a logical roster decision.