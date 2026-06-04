Maple Leafs among teams that have checked in on Mason McTavish

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at ways to improve down the middle this offseason, and a familiar name out of the Pacific Division has started to surface.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Maple Leafs are among a handful of teams that have checked in with the Anaheim Ducks about Mason McTavish’s availability.

Is Mason McTavish a fit for the Leafs?

Anaheim's general manager Pat Verbeek is open to listening, though it’s not going to be a cheap conversation. McTavish is coming off a quieter year with 17 goals and 41 points in 75 games, but the underlying profile is still what teams like. He skates well, plays heavy, and brings a bit of edge that fits a top-six role. There’s still belief around the league that his offence will tick back up once he settles into more consistent usage.

From Toronto’s side, this is more of a longer-term swing than a quick fix. McTavish is only 23 and entering the second season of a six-year, $42 million deal, so any team trading for him is buying into him as part of its core for the long term. It also lines up with how the Maple Leafs have been trying to reset their age curve up front, especially if they want more balance through the middle of the lineup over the next few seasons.

If McTavish did land in Toronto, the fit is fairly flexible. He can play centre or move to the wing depending on how things shake out. That gives the Maple Leafs options, whether it’s easing John Tavares into a wing role or simply adding a heavier, more direct presence next to Auston Matthews.

The price is the real hurdle. The Ducks are expected to want a first-round pick and a roster player who can step in right away. And Toronto won’t be alone in that race either. With teams like the St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, and Ottawa Senators also keeping an eye on things as the draft gets closer. Toronto is going to need to really wow the Ducks' front office to land McTavish.