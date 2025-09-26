Major questions loom about Maple Leafs' top six forwards

The Toronto Maple Leafs are grinding away at training camp. In many ways, it seems like the preseason is more of a formality than a necessity. The bulk of the Leafs' lineup is set. However, some question marks remain, particularly in the top six.

Let’s start with the top line. Thus far, it looks like Matias Maccelli will be the pick to land the coveted top-line right-wing spot. He’s looked engaged and seems like somewhat of an obvious choice at this point.

But there’s no telling if Maccelli will be a flash in the pan, or if he’ll actually remain a consistent producer throughout the season. That is, of course, assuming Maccelli plays a full, healthy season.

If Maccelli doesn’t pan out over the course of the season, that situation could magnify the need for someone to step into the role. Perhaps we see a rotation of wingers on that top line. But until Maccelli runs out of steam, he’ll have the inside track.

The other potential issue lies on the second line. As it stands, Bobby McMann looks to get the nod on the left of John Tavares and William Nylander. McMann has been a solid, productive soldier during his tenure in Toronto.

So, is this the season that McMann cements himself as a top-six forward?

Last year’s 20-goal season was a great improvement. But can he not only reprise his performance but improve upon it? That’s something that he’ll need to prove moving forward. His solid preseason showing is an encouraging start. But he’ll need to remain as consistent as possible heading into the season.

Could Easton Cowan push himself into Toronto Maple Leafs lineup?

It could only be a matter of time before the Maple Leafs bring Easton Cowan into the lineup full time. | Minas Panagiotakis/GettyImages

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding Easton Cowan’s chances of squeezing himself into the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

His preseason shows encouraging signs. But it seems like he’ll have to displace other viable top-six forwards like Bobby McMann or possibly Maccelli.

Making a case for Cowan in the top six largely depends on whether you view him as a top-six forward. Perhaps at this point, he is not. But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t be. But then again, would it be worth placing Cowan in the bottom six?

For instance, would it be worth bumping Cowan to the fourth line with Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz?

It might be that the best path forward for the 20-year-old would be to send him to the Marlies and have a wait-and-see attitude. If Cowan has a solid start to the AHL season, he could force himself into a call-up.

Additionally, if any of the current forward group struggles significantly, Cowan could be the first man up. The Leafs are fortunate to have in-house options to boost the team. So, it might just be a matter of time before Easton Cowan pushes someone out of the lineup for good.