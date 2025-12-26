Looking back at how this Leafs player dominated the World Juniors

Team Canada will start their run at the World Juniors on Boxing Day against Team Czechia in Minnesota. The Maple Leafs will have Ben Danford representing Team Canada, and Victor Johansson representing Team Sweden. The Maple Leafs have had most of their roster perform at the World Juniors in the past. Max Domi's performance back in 2014-15 was something Canada will remember forever.

Max Domi's domination

Team Canada had a stacked World Juniors roster that season and cruised to a gold medal-winning run. They had players of the likes of Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart, Brayden Point, Shea Theodore, Darnell Nurse and Josh Morrissey, to name a few. Team Canada was filled with speed and skill and will go down as one of the greatest World Juniors teams ever. One player who played a vital role in their run was Max Domi. Over seven games, Domi had five goals and five assists while being a +10. Max Domi was named the IIHF top forward at the World Juniors. The domination would continue for Domi back in the OHL as he finished that season with 102 points in 57 games for the London Knights.

Max Domi played on the first line alongside Sam Reinhart and Anthony Duclair. The trio was unstoppable as they combined for 14 goals. In a gold medal matchup against the Russians, Domi was a standout player, scoring one goal and assisting on two goals to hold off the late push of the Russians. He led the way for Canada the entire tournament. Domi was also named to the Media All-Star Team alongside Sam Reinhart, Connor McDavid, and Josh Morrissey.

The career fall off

Max Domi was projected to be an NHL superstar, and this performance solidified that feeling. Unfortunately, Domi was not able to translate his junior success into the NHL, as he has bounced around seven different teams, with his longest stint being with the Maple Leafs for three years. Domi has had a career high of 72 points in 2018-19. His next closet was his rookie season with the Arizona Coyotes, with 52 points.

The Maple Leafs are hoping to see great play from both Danford and Johansson in this year's World Juniors. Team Sweden will start their tournament play on Friday afternoon at 1:00 against Team Slovakia.