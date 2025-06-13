Legendary voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs announces retirement plan

Legendary Toronto Maple Leafs broadcast announcer Joe Bowen announced his retirement plan on Friday morning, sending a heartfelt message to Leafs Nation. He said the 2025-26 season would be his last.

Bowen mentions how blessed he's been to be able to do his dream job for so long. He mentions eclipsing the career of his idol Foster Hewitt and points out that he will reach over 3800 games at some point this season. Bowen ended his message by saying thank you to all those who have made his wonderful career possible.

Sad to think that the voice of the Maple Leafs for so many of us is turning off his mic after 41 seasons. Bowen spent his first 12 years broadcasting Leafs games with the legendary Harry Neale, which is the duo of my childhood. After that, he has spent the past 28 years working with his good pal Jim Ralph. Some would argue that Bowen and Ralph are the best duo in the business, and I would have to agree.

Bowen has made some legendary calls over the years, but there is one call that has eluded him, and that's the proclamation that the Toronto Maple Leafs are the Stanley Cup champions. The pressure is on now for Leafs GM Brad Treliving, head coach Craig Berube, and the Leafs players to make Bowen's last call the one he's waited his whole career to make. However, no matter what happens for the Leafs next season, the term Holy Mackinaw will live on forever in the hearts of Leafs fans.

Meeting Joe Bowen during the 2024-25 season was a memorable moment for me. He is one of the most genuine people I have ever met. He always tries to make time for the fans, whether it's to pose for pictures, give them a tour of the press box, he does it with a caring heart. Bowen has just as much passion (if not more) for the Leafs as the fans do, and I think that's why we, as fans love him so much.

Joe, thank you for all the memories through the good seasons and the awful ones. You've been the voice of our beloved Leafs for so long, that it won't feel the same once you leave. I wish you all the best in your retirement and good luck improving your golf game.