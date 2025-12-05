Leafs' third line is showing what was promised before the season

Throughout the first couple of months of the season, the Maple Leafs have been missing something. They have games where they look like one of the best teams in the East, but others where they look like a team that will be picking high in the draft. Part of the reason for this inconsistency has been the lack of production from their third line. All-season head coach Craig Berube has struggled to find a consistent line combination that works.

However, over the past few games, Berube may have found a combination that works. In last Saturday's win over the Penguins, the line of Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy, and Bobby McMann dominated. All three of them found the back of the net and combined for five points. Then, in their next matchup against the Panthers, the three combined for four points. It seems like the Leafs have finally found a combination that works and could help them right the ship.

Can this new look third line help the Maple Leafs find consistency?

This line is not just impressive on the eye test, but also in the advanced metrics. According to Moneypuck, this line combination has an xGoal percentage of 45.5% and an xGoals for per 60 Minutes of 2.65. They also have a Corsi of 40.5% and a shot attempt per 60 minutes of 56.47. Sure, the Corsi is a bit below average, but that could be because the three have played only seven games together and are just starting to find chemistry. The more they play together, the better that number will get.

This line does not just provide offensive production; it also provides physicality. Both Joshua and McMann are in the top three for hits on the team. Roy is not someone who can be pushed around either, as he ranks 11th. For the first time in years, the Leafs have a line that can bring a physical edge. The lack of physicality has been a big reason why the Leafs have come up short in the playoffs. But this line can change that perception and give the Leafs a line that can fight back.

In today's NHL, the third line can make or break a team. Sure, all the attention goes to the guys in the top six, but that third line can give the team the edge it needs. Look at the Florida Panthers. A significant reason why the Panthers have won back-to-back cups has been the play of their third line. They were able to play a shutdown style of hockey that suffocated opponents' offenses and gained momentum.

Although the combination of McMann-Roy-Joshua plays an average defense, their offensive play makes up for it. They can deliver big hits that force takeaways, then rush down the ice and put it in the back of the net. It's a type of play that few teams can counter and flips the game in their favor.

While it's only been a couple of games, the line of McMann-Roy-Joshua could be the difference maker for the Leafs. It can be what gets them back in the playoff race.