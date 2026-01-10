Leafs star forward returns to lineup at perfect time

The red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs received a monumental boost when it was made official that leading scorer William Nylander will be returning for Saturday night's Hockey Night in Canada game at Scotiabank Arena against the slumping Vancouver Canucks.

Nylander, who leads the Leafs with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) sat out the past six games with a lower-body injury sustained during a December 27th 7-5 home win against the Ottawa Senators. Before leaving that game, Nylander made his presence known by scoring a goal before leaving after having played only 8:25 before getting injured.

During Saturday morning practice, Nylander was playing right wing on a line with veteran centreman John Tavares and speedster Matias Maccelli, who has really picked up his game.

"He's a great player who brings speed and skill," Leafs coach Craig Berube said. "He adds offence. It's great to have him back."

His presence will definitely give the power-play that jump-start it so badly needs after going 0-5 over the past three games. Nylander, who is second on the team with 3 power- play goals, will be back on the first power-play unit with captain Auston Matthews, Maccelli, Matthew Knies and defenceman Morgan Rielly.

"He can be a difference maker, and it's nice to have him back," Tavares said. "We've missed him."

Upon Nylander being activated from injury reserve, the Leafs demoted 23 year-old forward Jacob Quilan to the AHL's Toronto Marlies. This season with the Marlies Quilan has recorded 8 goals along with 27 points in 27 games played.

During Nylander's absence the Leafs have gone 4-0-2 but obviously welcome back this sharp shooter with open arms.

The Leafs will be playing a slumping Canucks team who have lost two in a row and find themselves tied with the Winnipeg Jets for last overall with 37 points.