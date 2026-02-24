Leafs should check in on this rising-star goalie from the Wild

The NHL is set to resume after an interesting and action-packed 2026 Winter Olympics, which means that teams will intensify trade talks with each other. The Toronto Maple Leafs should look to make at least a couple of trades to prepare them for next season, given that they are still buried in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division and will be going up against teams, a handful of them who are contenders, looking to make a strong final push to the playoffs.

As much as the Leafs probably need reinforcements up front, they should at least check in on young, up-and-coming goalie phenom, Jesper Wallstedt. The idea of Toronto acquiring the 23-year-old netminder might seem far-fetched, but is certainly possibly, depending on the the Wild's asking price is for him.

In 28 games in net for Minnesota, Wallstedt has a record of 16-8-4 with a 2.88 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. He also has four shutouts this season, good enough for fourth place. Earlier in the season, Wallstedt had a seven-game win streak in net, with a save percentage not dropping below .926 during that span. In his last five games started in net, he has two wins and three losses, but whenever he secures a win, he usually doesn't allow more than three goals for the opposing team. When Wallstedt is in his groove in-game, it's nearly impossible to beat him. He started five total games between the last two seasons for the Wild, but has broken out this year, making him a solid goalie as of now and even heading into the future.

What would the Leafs have to give up for Wallstedt?

The Wild are not afraid to give in order to receive, for example, the Quinn Hughes trade, but in this case, the return would have to be good enough to be able to give. The Leafs could very well include one of the goalies in a package for Wallstedt, whether it be Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz or even Dennis Hildeby. However, it would most likely be either Woll or Stolarz, given that the Wild would want someone in return who could help backup Filip Gustavsson between the pipes. A draft pick or even a young prospect or roster player is included, which could mean someone like Easton Cowan could be a part of it, but shouldn't be a first choice at all. The Leafs could also try to include Bobby McMann in the package, given that he is an upcoming free agent and could help the Wild on a line in the bottom six.

Even if no trade happens at all, whether it be the asking price or that Minnesota wants to keep Wallstedt for a playoff run, Toronto should find out from Wild GM Bill Guerin what it would take to get the Swedish netminder out of Minnesota. After all, it's worth a shot, especially when there's a possibility to land a rising-star goalie like Wallstedt.

He will be a restricted free agent in 2027, which means he's under contract for next year, giving the Leafs a full season with him in net, should they trade for him. A move like this would provide a huge change for the last line of defence and consistency in an area that is much needed, which is why the Leafs should ask about him.