Leafs prospect getting prime opportunity at training camp

One of the selections the Toronto Maple Leafs made at the 2025 NHL Draft is already impressing at training camp this week -- and as a reward, he's getting a chance to play with some of the best players on this team.

Tyler Hopkins, the Leafs' third-round pick last June, had a very solid developmental camp earlier this summer as the two-way centre built upon the resume that earned him to be a mid-round selection by Toronto. And then at rookie camp just last week, the Kingston Frontenacs forward kept his name at the front of the coaching staff's and front office's mind with some more solid showings.

And now, just on the second day of the main training camp with some of the best players in the world who play for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Hopkins has been elevated officially to Group 2, alongside said best players in the world.

The groups for today. Tyler Hopkins added to Group 2. Group 2 will go first today. pic.twitter.com/8GxBkB9e85 — David Alter (@dalter) September 19, 2025

Hopkins is getting a very solid opportunity to be in this mix of players, as he has graduated from Group 3, which is designated for the long-shot prospects and AHL-only players. Now, he's up with some more top-end prospects like Easton Cowan, roster hopefuls like Luke Haymes and Jacob Quillan, and then just very casually, in the same group as John Tavares and William Nylander.

The 18-year-old centre is not playing with any of these players -- he's actually listed as a 13th forward in the lineup, per The Hockey News' David Alter -- but just to be considered at this level and not with the group of players that Leafs management will be cutting almost immediately to go back to their respective junior clubs, is an achievement on its own.

Hopkins will eventually get the boot back to the OHL, but a learning experience alongside other pivots like Tavares, Nicolas Roy, and even someone with ample developmental experience like Haymes, should be valuable as he makes his way to Kingston.

It is unsure if Hopkins will stick around long enough to get into a preseason game, but it all kicks off this Sunday as the Leafs visit the Ottawa Senators for their first exhibition game. Hopkins's Frontenacs start their season Friday night hosting the Ottawa 67's.

Last season, in 67 appearances for Kingston, Hopkins scored 20 goals and 51 points.