Leafs prospect Ben Danford steady in first World Juniors game

Canada’s 7–5 victory over Czechia on December 26 was chaotic, fast, and exactly the kind of high‑pressure environment where a young defender’s poise is tested. For Ben Danford, the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and one of Canada’s key blue line contributors, the opening game of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships offered an early chance to show why Team Canada trusts him in difficult minutes.

The matchup was a rematch of the last two years' quarterfinal heartbreaks, and Czechia came out determined, pushing the pace and outshooting Canada 11–5 in the second period. In a game where defensive structure was often overwhelmed by momentum swings, Danford’s value came from his ability to stabilize shifts, close gaps, and make efficient first passes to relieve pressure. His defensive reliability has been a recurring theme in pre‑tournament analysis, with observers noting his grit and responsible play as essential to Canada’s blue‑line identity.

Danford also contributed offensively, registering a point as part of Canada’s high‑scoring effort. While not the flashiest defender on the roster, his ability to transition the puck cleanly helped Canada counterattack quickly -- critical in a game where goals came in bunches and momentum flipped repeatedly.

Perhaps most importantly, Danford showed composure. With Canada protecting a late lead in a game that had already seen 12 goals, he delivered steady shifts and avoided the mistakes that often plague young defenders under pressure. His performance won’t dominate highlight reels, but it reflected exactly what Canada needs from him: stability, competitiveness, and trustworthiness in tough minutes.

Some of that composure came in one little minor play where Danford really drew out his skate back to the goal line to earn a questionable icing call. And he gave it away a little bit with a smirk.

As the tournament progresses, Danford’s role is poised to grow. If Canada hopes to avoid the fate of recent years and push deep into medal contention, his dependable presence on the back end will be a major factor.